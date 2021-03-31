Philadelphia Brings Back Live Theater For The 2021-2022 Season

After being closed for more than a year due to the global pandemic, The Kimmel Cultural Campus in Philadelphia, PA is ready to come roaring back with a roster of Tony-winning productions guaranteed to make you fall back in love with Broadway and live theater immediately. Presented in partnership with The Shubert Organization, more than a dozen shows are going to help bring audiences back together for what The Kimmel Center has become so well known for; phenomenally produced live theater experiences. The 2021/22 season is kicking off with the long-awaited return of Hamilton, following up with some truly amazing titles, many of which are long-standing LGBT fan favorites.

Broadway Philadelphia is presented collaboratively by Kimmel Cultural Campus and The Shubert Organization, with productions at the Academy of Music, Forrest Theatre, and the Merriam Theater. The Kimmel Center has also upped their game for our current climate, with all necessary safety protocols being closely followed in accordance with city guidelines.

The full 2021/22 season includes: Hamilton (October 20 – November 28, 2021, Academy of Music); Pretty Woman: The Musical (January 4 – 16, 2022, Academy of Music); Hadestown (February 9 – 20, 2022, Academy of Music); Beautiful – The Carole King Musical (February 22 –27, 2022; Academy of Music); Rent: 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour (March 4 – 6, 2022; Merriam Theater); Waitress (March 29 – April 3, 2022, Academy of Music); Hairspray (May 16 – 22, 2022, Merriam Theater); and Dear Evan Hansen (August 16 – 28, 2022, Forrest Theatre). Additionally, fan favorites like Alan Cumming & Ari Shapiro (October 17th, 2021) and Kristin Chenoweth (April 16, 2022) are both poised to return to The Kimmel Center.

“The Kimmel Cultural Campus attracts more than 1.5-million people annually across its three venues and is the anchor of the Avenue of the Arts in Philadelphia,” said Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney. “The Kimmel is a driving force for the local economy, and I look forward to enjoying shows there again when it reopens this fall.”

For further information follow The Kimmel Center website