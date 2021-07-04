Philadelphia’s Drag Royalty Celebrates Pride With ‘Young Sheldon’

Celebrity pop-ups at a drag show are commonplace during Pride month, but it’s rare that the star of one of television’s hottest sitcoms pops into one of Philadelphia’s hottest drag shows. That is exactly what happened though, when Young Sheldon star Iain Armitage (along with his mother) dropped by The City of Brotherly Love’s drag royalty (and head of the Philly’s Drag Mafia) Brittany Lynn’s show. Armitage was simply walking by the show, and stopped to take in some of the entertainment, tipping all of the talented dolls.

Brittany Lynn exclusively told me that the meeting between one of the stars of one of television’s hottest sitcoms and Philadelphia’s leading drag performers was simply kismet. “Iain just happened to be walking by the Shell and stopped and started tipping us, one of my regulars had space at his table, so he and his mom stopped and sat down and watched the entire show. He came inside specifically to get some photos and chat with me for a bit and he couldn’t have been nicer. He stood there and waited for me while my Uber was coming and we talked about funny Drag names.”

Lynn went on to say “Iain was in town for a few days and his birthday was coming up, we all wished him a happy birthday. I didn’t want to announced to the people there who he was, but he started getting recognized. He couldn’t be nicer or sweeter. I told him I’m still the supreme in Philly for at least another 25 years until he can come for me (laughs)!”

