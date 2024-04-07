Pit Stops + Sweating It Out + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week leading off with Chase Carlson, who was down to post up.

Law & Order star Mehcad Brooks got lost in the questions & answers in Indonesia:

Sebastian pondered the moment:

Jordan Torres was sweating it out:

Artist Drew Fowler likes to travel by candlelight:

Ignacio is looking clean and lean:

Derrick Henry got his vitamin D:

Pierre Vuala is certain he likes uncertainty:

Jim Newman pretended to take in a beautiful vista:

Gal’s favorite routine – pool, gym, him, repeat:

Anthony paused for a morning pit stop:

Andre Chandler and the beefy boys:

Max Emerson and Andres were eager for Easter:

Vladislav paused for a pic with his pooch, Viking:

Joel Weineke wore a hat for Easter:

Petr Hollesch jumped to the other side of the camera for a change:

Karlitos Amarilla enjoyed sandy toes and a sun-kissed nose: