Pit Stops + Sweating It Out + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week leading off with Chase Carlson, who was down to post up.
Law & Order star Mehcad Brooks got lost in the questions & answers in Indonesia:
Sebastian pondered the moment:
Jordan Torres was sweating it out:
Artist Drew Fowler likes to travel by candlelight:
Ignacio is looking clean and lean:
Derrick Henry got his vitamin D:
Pierre Vuala is certain he likes uncertainty:
Jim Newman pretended to take in a beautiful vista:
Gal’s favorite routine – pool, gym, him, repeat:
Anthony paused for a morning pit stop:
Andre Chandler and the beefy boys:
Max Emerson and Andres were eager for Easter:
Vladislav paused for a pic with his pooch, Viking:
Joel Weineke wore a hat for Easter:
Petr Hollesch jumped to the other side of the camera for a change:
Karlitos Amarilla enjoyed sandy toes and a sun-kissed nose: