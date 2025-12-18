Why Pittsburgh Is One of America’s Most Unexpected City Escapes

Pittsburgh is one of those cities that quietly wins you over. It doesn’t announce itself with flash or fanfare — instead, it unfolds slowly, revealing character, history, and creativity in layers. By the time I arrived, crossing bridges that frame the skyline from every angle, it was clear this wasn’t just a former steel town clinging to its past. Pittsburgh is actively redefining itself — and doing it with confidence.

And the media is helping others realize that Pittsburgh is worth it. With accolades like Pittsburgh Named One of National Geographic’s Best of the World: Where to Go in 2026, why aren’t you there already?

Advertisement

Where to Stay

Pittsburg is a blue collar town without a real gayborhood, but it does have Lawrenceville. All the gays and the straights said Lawrenceville is the area of town I needed to stay in, not only for the walkability, food and shopping options, but also it’s where the gays go, live, love, and drink. So why not stay there, too!

We checked into TRYP Pittsburgh, a well-placed base for exploring the city’s many neighborhoods. From there, the city revealed itself to us on foot, especially in Lawrenceville, where former industrial spaces now house independent boutiques, record shops, and some of the city’s most exciting food. Butler Street buzzes with energy, the kind that feels lived-in rather than manufactured.

Advertisement

The TRYP Pittsburg allowed us to stumble home with a full belly, quickly Uber home with multiple shopping bags, and be a visual landmark for where we were in that area of the city. And it was always good coming back to the room as the space was ample but not grand, but that was good as I wasn’t there to stare at the walls of the room, but to explore. Ps. the valet service was a great reassurance that my car was well taken care of, a worry many have in any city.

A City That Eats Well

Food matters in Pittsburgh, and the city takes pride in its culinary identity. From elevated takes on comfort food to long-standing local institutions, there’s a balance here between nostalgia and innovation. Locals are quick to offer recommendations — and strong opinions — especially when it comes to sandwiches.

Primanti Bros.

A visit to Primanti Bros. confirms why it remains a hometown favorite. Fries and slaw stacked directly inside the sandwich aren’t a novelty; they’re a tradition, and one that somehow just works. We have one here in Oakland Park, Florida, but going to the original was a must.

The Parlor Dim Sum & Cantonese BBQ

I had just arrived in Pittsburgh, in Lawrenceville, and was craving something good and new. Just a few minutes walk from the hotel was The Parlor Dim Sum & Cantonese BBQ. I walked in the front/corner door and into a cute little restaurant. I was by myself so when they asked if I wanted to sit at the bar, I was like YES! but I didn’t see a bar.

Advertisement

Down a quick flight of stairs, I was now in this dark dining and bar area that felt like a plce I would be at least twice a week if I lived there. The food, the service, the spot on recommendations, and the awesome specials, they’re fresh in my head and my tastebuds. Can you open another location near me please?

Morning Treat at Lola’s Eatery

If I go out for breakfast, it better a treat. Lola’s Eatery, I knew it was going to be epic when they were making brown butter for my dish fresh, hot, and perfect at the counter. Eclectic, vibrant, and creative, the environment and food offerings will unfortunately all be too perfect and prevent you from making a quick decision.

Beer and Pierogis

Southern Tier Pittsburgh was where I would get one of my many beer fixes, but also Potato and Cheddar Pierogis (bacon, sauteed greens, pickled red onions, sour cream sauce). One of my college colleagues is from Pittsburgh originally and said pierogis was a must.

Advertisement

Crêpes at Caffê Mona

We were headed out of town but before we left, we had heard of Caffé Mona and needed to give it a go. Parking was a little tight in the Bloomfield area, but once there, sit down and get ready for a very pleasing experience.

Caffé Mona La Bistro features both American and French breakfast cuisine thoughtfully created by our chefs! It is modern breakfast, brunch, lunch restaurant. Caffé Mona offers special crepes, omelets, french toasts, bagels, pancakes, sandwiches, salads and freshly brewed espresso and cold drinks.

Built on Bridges and Views

Pittsburgh’s geography demands participation. Rivers converge, neighborhoods climb hills, and bridges connect it all. Riding the Duquesne Incline delivers one of those rare views that instantly explains a city — the skyline unfolding below, layered and unmistakably Pittsburgh.

Advertisement

It’s the kind of moment that pulls you out of your phone and into the present, a reminder that some views are best experienced rather than documented.

Art, Culture, and a City That Reinvents Itself

Pittsburgh’s cultural institutions mirror the city itself: resilient, self-aware, and quietly confident. This is a place that doesn’t oversell its history or its creativity — it simply invites you to experience both on its own terms. When most see Pittsburgh and think history, well it must be just all factories and that’s it, right? So wrong.

Heinz History Center

The Heinz History Center grounds you in Pittsburgh’s layered story, from its industrial rise to its modern rebirth. Through immersive exhibits, personal artifacts, and interactive storytelling, the museum explores labor, immigration, innovation, and identity with an honesty that feels refreshing rather than nostalgic. It’s not about glorifying the past so much as understanding how it shaped the present — a theme that resonates deeply in a city that has had to redefine itself again and again.

Exhibits range from slavery, invention, glass, sports, and the beloved Mister Rogers.

The Andy Warhol Museum

Advertisement

Just a short walk away, The Andy Warhol Museum celebrates one of the most influential and provocative artists of the 20th century — and perhaps Pittsburgh’s most iconic creative export. Spanning multiple floors, the museum offers an intimate look at Warhol’s evolution, from commercial illustrator to pop art revolutionary. His work feels especially at home here, in a city that understands transformation as a survival skill. There’s something powerful about seeing Warhol’s obsession with fame, identity, and repetition unfold in the place that first shaped him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Dupuis (@awd_man_out)

Beyond these headline institutions, Pittsburgh’s arts scene thrives in smaller galleries, converted warehouses, and neighborhood spaces that prioritize experimentation over prestige. From contemporary installations to community-driven exhibitions, the city’s creative energy feels organic and accessible. Art here isn’t cordoned off for a select audience — it’s part of the everyday rhythm of the city.

Advertisement

What ultimately sets Pittsburgh apart is its authenticity. The cultural scene is thoughtful without being academic, confident without being loud, and welcoming without trying too hard. It reflects a city comfortable in its own skin — one that knows where it’s been, honors how far it’s come, and continues to create without needing permission.

Evenings That Feel Easy

As the day winds down, Pittsburgh settles into itself. Drinks feel earned after hours of exploring, and places like Blue Moon offer a welcoming space to unwind. The city’s nightlife doesn’t try to be flashy — it’s warm, inclusive, and refreshingly relaxed. Conversations flow easily here. There’s a friendliness that feels genuine, not performative, and it leaves a lasting impression.

The night I stumbled into Blue Moon, they were having an amateur Drag Show. Make up, heels, wigs were everywhere. But what I noticed the most was getting to watch the most spectacular bartender. No, she was not making fancy drinks, but she was serving people beverages and a huge helping of respect and love. We have safe spaces, this was clearly one of them in Pittsburgh, but her presence there, made this safe space an authentic complete wrap around bear hug.

How’s the Gayness?

We didn’t go out and paint the town rainbow this first trip to Pittsburgh. We wanted to ease into the experience. While we were sitting at The Parlor, a couple of couples of gays came in, one sat at the bar and we chatted about Lawrenceville. They didn’t live too far away from The Parlor and Lawrenceville and come into the area weekly as it is comfortable, easy, and accepting. If the locals are saying that, it’s a good thing.

Advertisement

We did have a sit-down chat with Jordan Botta, the first openly gay county councilman. He began his term in May of 2025, but then won the election this past November with 84% of the vote. He wasn’t too worried as his Disctrict 13 usually runs 80+% on the democratic side.

Jordan Botta is the current Allegheny County Councilmember for District 13, a proud fifth-generation resident of the district, and a lifelong advocate for equity, economic opportunity, and good government that delivers for everyday people. Jordan has lived in Bloomfield, Lawrenceville, and Brighton Heights, and he knows firsthand the challenges and strengths of the communities he represents. As Executive Director of the Three Rivers Business Alliance—Pittsburgh’s LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce—he leads efforts to support diverse small businesses and inclusive economic development across the region. – https://botta4council.org/

Three Rivers Business Alliance spans 38 counties with some in Southern Pennsylvania, some in Ohio, Maryland, and West Virginia. He assists businesses to work with corporate sponsors. As we all know, there’s not much federal money pouring in for queer businesses or queer business owners and some corporations have realized that the anti-queer spotlight is out there on people and businesses assisting the gays… so there are many donations done on the DL.

Advertisement

Botta highlighted some great things that are present in Pittsburgh

Allegheny County has some of the highest non-profit rates in the nation

Persad Agency – a human service organization whose mission is to improve the well-being of the LGBTQ communities and the HIV/AIDS communities.

Pittsburgh Equality Center – serves as a bridge that promotes education, advocacy, and social justice for all LGBTQIA+ people and allies in Western Pennsylvania.

Proud Haven – its mission is to provide a safe shelter for LGBTQIA+ youth (ages 18-25) experiencing homelessness in Pittsburgh. We also provide emotional support and resources to help LGBTQIA+ youth develop the skills needed to live independently.

Hugh Lane Wellness – founded in 2017 to improve the health of the LGBTQ+ and HIV communities. We offer a variety of services and resources to our communities, as well as expert training for organizations to improve their capacity to serve LGBTQ+ clients and staff.

So there may not be a big gayborhood with rainbow streamers and tons of specifically gay bars, but the support for the community sounds very vast, plentiful, and thriving.

Why Pittsburgh Works

What Pittsburgh does best is surprise you. It’s historic without feeling stuck, creative without trying too hard, and welcoming without needing to prove it. You arrive curious. You leave impressed.

Advertisement

Somewhere between the bridges, the food, and the conversations, you realize Pittsburgh isn’t just a stopover — it’s a city worth returning to.

Neighborhood Spotlight: Lawrenceville



A former industrial hub turned creative enclave, Lawrenceville blends boutiques, galleries, and some of the city’s most compelling food.

Don’t Skip This View



The Duquesne Incline offers one of the best city panoramas in the country — especially at golden hour.

Icon Alert: Andy Warhol



Pittsburgh’s most famous export still shapes how the city thinks about art, identity, and reinvention.

OTHER PRESS

Pittsburg h Named One of National Geographic’s Best of the World: Where to Go in 2026

Designation places Pittsburg h among 25 top must-visit destinations for year ahead,

according to National Geographic’s global editorial team

second year running , Pittsburg h has earned a spot on an elite international travel list—this time, National Geographic’s prestigious Best of the World , spotlighting the city among the year’s most compelling global destinations. For theh has earned a spot on an elite international travel list—this time,, spotlighting the city among the year’s most compelling global destinations.

National Geographic’s annual list highlights the 25 most awe-inspiring, meaningful and immersive travel experiences for the upcoming year. From Rwandan safaris to Pittsburg h museums, this year’s edition of Best of the World encourages readers to rethink how they travel, embracing deeper connections with nature, culture and communities.

Pittsburg h was selected as one of the Best of the World for 2026 by National Geographic’s team of travel experts and Nat Geo Traveller‘s international editorial teams, which serve millions of readers through their magazines and websites around the world. Following a robust nomination, researching and reporting process,h was selected as one of thefor 2026 by National Geographic’s team of travel experts and‘s international editorial teams, which serve millions of readers through their magazines and websites around the world.

“It’s an incredible honor for Pittsburg h to be included among National Geographic’s Best of the World 2026,” said Jerad Bachar, President & CEO of VisitPITTSBURGH. “This designation is a testament to our ongoing efforts to tell the story of Pittsburg h and reach travelers worldwide. It’s a reflection of our region’s continuing evolution—from industrial town to cultural innovator—and how that story resonates on a global scale.”

“National Geographic’s recognition of Pittsburg h as a Best of the World destination is a game-changer for Pennsylvania tourism,” said Anne Ryan, Deputy Secretary of Tourism for Pennsylvania. “When one of the world’s most trusted travel authorities puts Pittsburg h on the same list as the planet’s most extraordinary destinations, travelers take notice. This is the kind of global spotlight that turns curiosity into bookings—and we’re ready to welcome the world to experience Pittsburg h.”

Why Pittsburg h Stands Out This Year

Transformative Investments: Major new projects are reshaping Pittsburg h, from a reimagined, world-class airport to expanded public spaces and new cultural attractions.

Major new projects are reshaping h, from a reimagined, world-class airport to expanded public spaces and new cultural attractions. A Growing Cultural Scene: Pittsburg h continues to build on its reputation as a hub for arts, innovation, and creativity, with expanded museums, public art, and live performances.

h continues to build on its reputation as a hub for arts, innovation, and creativity, with expanded museums, public art, and live performances. Authentic Neighborhoods: Iconic bridges and walkable districts connect visitors to the city’s distinctive communities and local flavor.

About VisitPITTSBURGH

VisitPITTSBURGH is the official tourism marketing and promotion agency of the Pittsburg h region. The organization is dedicated to generating business events, sports events, and leisure travel for Allegheny County.

VisitPITTSBURGH.com or follow us on Instagram , TikTok , Facebook and LinkedIn . To keep up with the latest news and announcements or to start planning your trip, visitor follow us onand

Images of around Pittsburgh