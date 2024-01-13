Playwright John Fisher Talks ‘Medea, the Musical’

The Green Room 42, the intimate concert venue dubbed as Broadway’s “off-night” hotspot by The New York Times, is proud to present the New York debut of Medea, the Musical for a special three-show engagement from January 13-15.

As the winner of six Bay Area Critics Circle Awards including “Best Musical,” the LA Weekly Award for “Best Musical,” and the GLAAD Media Award for “Best Theatre,” the production is a backstage musical about a gay man who falls in love with a woman even as the show they’re acting in spirals out of control.

Medea, the Musical was written and directed by John Fisher, initially premiering in 1994. The New York cast features Hunter Hope Barnett, Casey Borghesi, Dylan Charles Goike, Margaret Holscher, Mike Kinzer, James A. Pierce III, Stone Mountain, and Darius Quinston Mullens.

Most of Fisher’s work is LGBTQ-themed and includes a historically-based plot, which often retells an iconic tragic play or event. They also usually feature a large ensemble cast, an academic thesis as a sub-plot, and elements of comedy, music, and farce. Before Medea, the Musical, he wrote and directed Mary!, a musical take on Mary Stuart, as well as Oresteia: The Musical, Cleopatra: the Musical, and Napoleon: The Camp-Drag-Disco-Musical Extravaganza.

Instinct had the opportunity to sit down and chat more with Fisher about Medea‘s upcoming New York engagement, as well as the show’s origins, how it has evolved over time, and what’s next.

Check out the full video interview below.

John Fisher…

Follow Fisher: Website