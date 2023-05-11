Please Let It Be For Nudity, ‘Red White & Royal Blue” Gets An R Rating

Buzz on the soon-to-be-released queer rom-com Red White & Royal Blue was at a fever pitch already. Now, after the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA), slapped the movie with an R rating gays everywhere are hoping and praying (to Cher of course) that the R rating means lots of hot gay naked sex scenes. Fans of the beloved novel by Casey McQuiston were worried all the steamy gay sex might be toned down once Hollywood got their claws onto the script. That is not the case as the MPAA gave the lovely R rating due to “language, some sexual content, and partial nudity.”

The blockbuster novel tells the story of the son of the Vice President of the United States and the son of the King of England. Their escapades together lead to a full-on love of my life balls to the walls romance. Fans have been clamoring for the film adaptation ever since the book was first published in May of 2019. Instinct has been reporting on the filming, most recently in February as the fandom went into overdrive when lead actors Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine shared some candid shots from the set on their socials!

Fans (i.e. me lol) will have to wait a few months longer as Red, White & Royal Blue does not premiere until August 11th on Amazon Prime Video. Hey, until then we have Queer Eye and Drag Race All-Stars 8!!! Both are premiering new seasons tomorrow!

