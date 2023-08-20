Popular Big Brother Star Comes Out as Bisexual

I knew I liked him for a reason!

Reality TV star Paulie Calafiore, age 34, decided it was time to start his coming out journey on Friday, August 18th, when he divulged to the media that he was, in fact, bisexual.

This comes after unnecessary months of speculation and his shock exit from CBS’s The Challenge: USA 2 in the competitive series’ third episode. Following his elimination on Thursday, August 17th, Paulie shared this message on Twitter before speaking with GLADD.

Thank you all so much! The support has been incredible since DAY ONE! I am truly humbled and grateful. I thought this season was mine to win, but that man @johnnybananas got 7 rings for a reason! That first win is coming, I can’t wait to run it back ❤️🙌🏼 #TheChallengeUSA2 pic.twitter.com/wRraa2LPlN — Paulie Calafiore (@PaulCalafiore_) August 18, 2023

The athlete and reality TV veteran is currently in a very long-term relationship with Cara Maria Sorbello, who also has a long Challenge history. And, honestly, props to her for handling this situation with so much love, support and class.

Paulie first appeared on Big Brother 18 in 2016 before hopping to MTV to join the first incarnation of Ex on the Beach. Since then, he’s appeared in five seasons of the competition series currently airing on CBS.

Talk about booked and busy.

Calafiore confirmed the news to Anthony Allen Ramos of GLAAD, which has since been put to print by People:

I am bisexual. I feel good about finally being able to talk about this. I almost felt guilty that it’s taken me this long. Maybe there’s a younger version of me somewhere who gets to see this and says, ‘You know what? I don’t have to pretend to be this because I’m an athlete.’ I really had to change my perspective and be like, ‘Well, you know there might be other people that are going through this exact same thing and maybe this is what they needed to hear and what they needed to see in order to do it themselves.’

Good for you, Paulie!

Gay, straight, bi, whatever – he’s still a smoke. And that blonde hair is truly doing wonders for his image.

When not starring on reality TV shows or booking the occasional acting gig, Calafiore spends his time in the gym, working in mixed media, participating in sports and modeling. How lucky that he was able to take a niche market and make it into a full career.

Welcome to the team, buddy!

Source: GLAAD, People

