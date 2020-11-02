Porn Star Claims ‘I’m Team Boomer Remover’ in Anti COVID Tweetstorm

There appears to be an influx of controversial comments about COVID-19 coming from some of porn’s most prominent stars lately.

Quin Quire started this trend over the weekend when he shared his jarring opinion about the worldwide pandemic.

“Covid 19 isn’t deadly enough in my opinion,” he wrote on Twitter. “It’s good to kill off the weak from a population to ensure the BEST survival for the group. If it kills me it’s my time but I’m tired of letting the weakest people tell us how to live our lives. F**k you.”

“Meditate on, and accept the idea of your own death,” he continued before adding. “Your life will be better for it. Happy #DayoftheDead.”

Fellow performer Rocky Vallarta appears to agree with Quin’s very bold sentiments. He shared his initial tweet with the question, “Why is this such a polemic thing to say?” That was followed up with people claiming that Quin was putting his own needs ahead of others like attending “a rave above human life.”

“If he was diagnosed and needed hospitalization, he wouldn’t greet it happily by saying I’m doing it for the greater survival of humanity and allow himself to die,” one wrote in response to Rocky’s question.

“Are we supposed to be scared of death if it’s certain? Honest question. I really don’t understand everyone’s sudden fear of dying as if it wasn’t something that was going to happen either way,” Rocky replied with.

Rocky, on another thread, made another shocking statement in relation to COVID, mental health and society. “The amount of suicides has gone up but it’s not being discussed,” he wrote. “Poverty, economic distress and all is being caused just so someone’s grandma can live a few more years.”

