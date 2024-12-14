These Gay Men Ruled Pornhub in 2024, Did You Watch?

by
Pornhub
 Credit: Instagram

Am I gay? Do I not watch enough porn? Video juggernaut Pornhub just unveiled its top performers of 2024, and I don’t recognize any of the men… except for Dante Colle.

It’s not that any of the men listed below aren’t dangerously attractive. It’s just that I prefer slightly older, slightly huskier and less cookie cutter. I say as a short dude with thinning hair. 

According to Pornhub and as first reported by Pink News, these were the most searched/most viewed gay porn stars of 2024 on this specific platform.

  1. Malik Delgaty
    Pornhub
    Credit: Instagram
  2. Tyler Wu
    Credit: Instagram
  3. Hunnypaint
    Credit: Instagram
  4. Cade Maddox
    Credit: Instagram
  5. Rhyheim Shabazz
    Credit: Instagram
  6. Dante Colle
    Credit: Instagram
  7. Joey Mills
    Credit: Instagram
  8. Leon & Mike
    Credit: Instagram
  9. Legrand Wolfe
    Credit: Instagram
  10. Mtwunk
    Credit: Instagram

What do you think of Pornhub’s list? 

Do you watch any of these guys on the regular? Who do you watch that you would have liked to see on the list? Comment and let me know!

Now… clearly, I have some viewing material to review. 

(source: Pornhub)

