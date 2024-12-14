These Gay Men Ruled Pornhub in 2024, Did You Watch?

Am I gay? Do I not watch enough porn? Video juggernaut Pornhub just unveiled its top performers of 2024, and I don’t recognize any of the men… except for Dante Colle.

It’s not that any of the men listed below aren’t dangerously attractive. It’s just that I prefer slightly older, slightly huskier and less cookie cutter. I say as a short dude with thinning hair.

Advertisement

According to Pornhub and as first reported by Pink News, these were the most searched/most viewed gay porn stars of 2024 on this specific platform.

Related: From Porn Star to Politician, Is This a Disney Story? – Instinct Magazine

What do you think of Pornhub’s list?

Do you watch any of these guys on the regular? Who do you watch that you would have liked to see on the list? Comment and let me know!

Now… clearly, I have some viewing material to review.

(source: Pornhub)