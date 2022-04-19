Pratt’s Star-Lord Came Out As Bisexual In 2020

Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt have ‘a moment’ in the new trailer for the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder.

According to the official synopsis Thor (Chris Hemsworth) finds himself on a new kind of journey – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods.

For help, Thor turns his friends King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the new Mighty Thor.

One moment near the end of the trailer has raised some eye-brows where Peter “Star-Lord” Quill and Thor are chatting.

At the :58 mark, the Guardians of the Galaxy leader tells the god of thunder, “You ever feel lost, just look into the eyes of the people that you love.” As he looks past Thor at his team, Thor tries to intercept his gaze. To which Quill says “not me,” as Thor insists he was “just listening,” before looking away.

Folks on the interwebs are noting the somewhat gay-baiting moment. Why?

In a 2020 issue of Guardians of the Galaxy comic book, it was revealed that Star-Lord was in a polyamorous bisexual relationship.

In real life, Pratt has been a longtime member of the anti-LGBTQ Hillsong Church, which has publicly said “we do not affirm a gay lifestyle” and harmful conversion therapy is the answer. #Wrong

In that Pratt had portrayed Star-Lord in the first two Guardians of the Galaxy films, as well as Avengers: Infinity War in 2018 and Avengers: Endgame in 2019, some wondered if he would continue in the role after finding out his character is bisexual.

You have to wonder how Pratt felt about shooting the sexually ambiguous scene.

Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters July 8, 2022.

DOES THOR HAVE A CRUSH ON PETER QUILL IJBOL #ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/jQm0IhuAKV — zach (@civiIswar) April 18, 2022

Ugh why’d they have to ruin the new Thor trailer with Chris Pratt? But at least we got this. 😍 pic.twitter.com/EXqW7UlS2G — James Somerton (@je_somerton) April 18, 2022