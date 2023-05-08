Pride Flag Arsonist Will Not Be Going To Trial In NYC

by
photo via Instinct

The war on the queer community in this country continues. The woman who set fire to a pride flag outside a Manhattan restaurant will not stand trial due to her being found mentally unfit. 

According to ABC News 7,

 “Angelina Cando, who is charged with hate crimes, appeared briefly in court Tuesday. Her case was adjourned to May 9 for the Manhattan district attorney’s office to review the findings. Cando is also accused of writing “Jesus is King” on two NYPD cruisers parked outside a Manhattan precinct in lower Manhattan, according to police. This incident was also caught on surveillance video, police said. She was charged with making graffiti, criminal mischief and criminal possession of graffiti instruments, police said.”

 

 

This past February Instinct reported on Cando, who set fire to the rainbow flag outside the Little Prince restaurant in Soho. The community rallied and led by Councilmen Erik Bottcher a larger flag was seen flying proudly less than 12 hours later.

 

 

Source: ABC News 7

