Pride Flag Arsonist Will Not Be Going To Trial In NYC

The war on the queer community in this country continues. The woman who set fire to a pride flag outside a Manhattan restaurant will not stand trial due to her being found mentally unfit.

According to ABC News 7,

Advertisement

“Angelina Cando, who is charged with hate crimes, appeared briefly in court Tuesday. Her case was adjourned to May 9 for the Manhattan district attorney’s office to review the findings. Cando is also accused of writing “Jesus is King” on two NYPD cruisers parked outside a Manhattan precinct in lower Manhattan, according to police. This incident was also caught on surveillance video, police said. She was charged with making graffiti, criminal mischief and criminal possession of graffiti instruments, police said.”

The woman accused of burning a Pride flag outside of Manhattan restaurant in February will not stand trial

On Tuesday, a judge found Angelina Cando, 30, mentally unstable, she had been charged with hate crimes as well as arson and reckless endangerment pic.twitter.com/V27TCcVbAS — News News News (@NewsNew97351204) May 3, 2023

Advertisement

This past February Instinct reported on Cando, who set fire to the rainbow flag outside the Little Prince restaurant in Soho. The community rallied and led by Councilmen Erik Bottcher a larger flag was seen flying proudly less than 12 hours later.

The morning after a bigot set fire to the pride flag outside Little Prince restaurant in SoHo, we raised a new flag. Our community will not be intimidated. https://t.co/X9T4KmGjom pic.twitter.com/f36rNudqx0 — Erik Bottcher (@ebottcher) February 20, 2023

So she’s mentally fit enough to target NYPD property and LGBTQ establishments for vandalism and arson, and mentally fit enough to coordinate a getaway driver so she doesn’t get caught in the act, and make sure her arson attempt ignites – BUT not mentally fit for trial. What BS. — JetsetterJason (@jetsetterjason) May 3, 2023

Source: ABC News 7