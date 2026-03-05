PRIDEChicago 2026 Says It Loud: “Free to Be Proud”

Clear your calendar and charge your phone — PRIDEChicago just dropped its 2026 theme, and it’s giving bold, back-to-basics energy. This year’s rallying cry from PRIDEChicago? “Free to Be Proud.” Simple. Declarative. No asterisk.

In a time when LGBTQ+ rights still feel like they’re on the debate stage instead of permanently protected, PRIDEChicago’s “Free to Be Proud” lands with purpose. It’s not just parade branding. It’s a reminder that the freedom to love openly, exist safely, and live as your full, fabulous self isn’t automatic. It’s something our community has fought for — and continues to defend.

For more than five decades, the Chicago Pride Parade — organized by the all-volunteer team at PRIDEChicago — has been both a party and a protest. And in 2026, PRIDEChicago is leaning into that duality. Yes, there will be glitter. Yes, there will be abs. But there will also be advocacy, visibility, and intention.

As longtime parade co-coordinator Tim Frye shared in the official announcement, Pride reflects both how far we’ve come and how much work remains. “Free to Be Proud” honors that legacy while keeping both eyes on the present moment.

RELATED: Capital Pride Reveals Exciting New Theme For 2026!

The Faces of PRIDEChicago 2026: Community Grand Marshals

Every year, PRIDEChicago selects leaders who embody the heart of the movement — and the 2026 Community Grand Marshals fully deliver.

First up: Tracy Baim — journalist, historian, and one of the fiercest documenters of LGBTQ+ life in Chicago and beyond. As executive director of Press Forward Chicago and co-founder of Windy City Times, Baim has spent decades preserving our stories and shaping queer media.

Then there’s Mona Noriega, a Chicago-born Chicana lesbian and longtime civil rights powerhouse. From opening Lambda Legal’s Midwest office to leading the Illinois Commission on Human Rights, Noriega has expanded protections across the state.

Joining her is Evette Cardona, a Puerto Rican lesbian and community force in philanthropy. After nearly 30 years at the Polk Bros. Foundation, Cardona continues building pathways for LGBTQ+ and Latine communities across Chicago.

And in a powerful recognition of justice and representation, the Alliance of Illinois Judges has also been named a 2026 Community Grand Marshal. The organization advocates for fairness and unbiased treatment of LGBTQ+ individuals in the legal system — a mission that aligns perfectly with the PRIDEChicago 2026 theme.

PRIDEChicago’s Yearlong Call to Action

PRIDEChicago isn’t stopping at one parade. “Free to Be Proud” is designed as a yearlong campaign — a living invitation to define freedom on your own terms. Free to Be Seen. Free to Be Loved. Free to Be Safe. Free to Be Proud.

As one of the oldest and largest Pride parades in the country — drawing nearly one million spectators and more than 15,000 participants annually — PRIDEChicago remains a cultural force. The 55th annual Chicago Pride Parade steps off at 11 a.m. (CST) on Sunday, June 28, 2026, in the iconic Northalsted neighborhood.

Fifty-five years in, PRIDEChicago continues to prove that Pride isn’t just a parade. It’s a declaration. And in 2026, that declaration is crystal clear: we are still here, still visible, and absolutely Free to Be Proud.