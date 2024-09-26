Prime Video Drops Richard Madden’s New Murder Mystery Trailer

Prime Video recently released the official trailer of ‘Killer Heat’, which is a murder mystery film starring Richard Madden, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Shailene Woodley.

‘Killer Heat’ is based on the 2021 short story The Jealousy Man, which was written by author Jo Nesbø. Meanwhile, a synopsis of the movie as per Digital Spy reads:

“The film focuses on twins (both played by Madden) caught in a violent love triangle, with things getting complicated when a detective known as The Jealousy Man (Gordon-Levitt) is brought in to investigate the case of one of their supposed accidental deaths.”

Advertisement

The trailer gives a sneak peek of the dangers that come with investigating the death of Leo Vardakis, who is portrayed by Madden. ‘Killer Heat’, which is directed by Philippe Lacôte, is set to premiere on Prime Video on September 26.

You can watch the thrilling official trailer here:

Moreover, Madden is a 38-year-old Scottish actor who is well-known for his portrayal of Robb Stark in the hit fantasy series ‘Game of Thrones’. Not to mention, he also played a gay role as John Reid in the film ‘Rocketman’, which raised questions about his sexuality.

Advertisement

Related: Richard Madden and Brandon Flynn Split?

However, Madden has not stated anything about his sexuality in real life. In fact, when asked about his personal life, he told The New York Times:

“I just keep my personal life personal. I’ve never talked about my relationships.”

Sources: digitalspy.com, en.wikipedia.org, briefly.co.za