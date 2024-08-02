Prince Edward County: Ontario’s Top LGBTQ+ Getaway Destination

Often when I travel to a larger hot spot destination, I often like to explore the local getaway. Many cities are great, offer so much, but then there is that other spot, just outside of the city where the local gays go to escape the gay mecca they live in, but still having those nice things we all like and still be in a wonderful welcoming environment. Prince Edward County is that kind of place.

Just a stone’s throw away from the bustling city of Toronto, Prince Edward County, PEC, or simply “The County,” offers a charming escape with a vibrant LGBTQ+ scene. Known for its wineries, antique shops, artist studios, and the stunning Sandbanks Provincial Park, this rural paradise has become Ontario’s second-largest wine region, right after Niagara.

Discover the Hidden Gem of Prince Edward County: Your Next Gay Getaway

A Cool County Vibe

Since the ultra-hip Drake Devonshire opened its doors in 2014, this offshoot of Toronto’s trendy Drake Hotel on Queen Street West, The County has cemented its reputation as the “it” getaway destination. In just a short 10 years, a wave of young farmers, producers, and entrepreneurs has infused the area with an energetic dynamism, making it a haven for those seeking both relaxation and adventure. Some of these were members of our community, and if they weren’t they were creating a great spot for us to flourish and feel at home.

Celebrate Pride in Style

Prince Edward County proudly hosts the highest number of Rainbow Registered businesses in Ontario, as certified by the Canadian Gay Lesbian Chamber of Commerce (CGLCC). When we visited this June, it was pretty evident that pride was there and the businesses were showing support during Canada’s Pride Month.

There were a variety of events and programs highlighted on The County’s Pride page (check back early next year for events). Walking around town, there was no shortage of rainbows for all to see.

When there, we also met with Darrell Schuurman, Co-founder of the CGLCC, for lunch and we heard about the organization’s efforts to support 2SLGBTQIA+ businesses (note: it is the practice to use 2SLGBTQI+ in Canada when referring to our community). Darrell and husband are now residents of PEC so he was able to offer a unique perspective on the county’s inclusive and welcoming community.

Luxurious Stays and Farm Fresh Fare

After an extensive renovation, the Royal Hotel has become the county’s most sought-after boutique accommodation. Talking with locals that watched the resurrection of the structure in the heart of town, they were very proud to have this space flourishing as it was just recently a hollowed out shell of a building with no floors and just three walls. With 28 guest rooms in the main building and five additional rooms in the Royal Annex, this hotel offers a blend of historic charm and modern luxury.

The hotel offers multiple spots to enjoy their culinary offerings. The Restaurant & Terrace, The Counter Bar, The Garden, The Parlour, we visited them all while there. Guests can indulge in farm-fresh fare from the hotel’s own Edwin County Farm.

The hotel’s outdoor pool and gym/spa are very popular options for hotel guests AND people of the community as day passes are available. We saw many “family members” coming in and out of the hotel to use the spa and then usually grabbing a coffee at The Counter Bar after. It was great people watching.

Art and Wine

Prince Edward County is not just about wine; it’s a hub for contemporary and fine art. Queer-owned Oeno Gallery, located at Huff Estates Winery, showcases exceptional works by mid-career and senior artists. The gallery also supports various 2SLGBTQI+ community initiatives, including the queer-led cabaret festival ‘We’re Funny That Way.’

Wine and Dine

For wine enthusiasts, a visit to Closson Chase Winery is a must. Known for its sustainable practices and high-quality wines, this winery captures the distinct qualities of each vintage. Enjoy a delightful meal at Bantam Farmhouse, where seasonal, local ingredients shine in every dish. Bantam actually used to be located in a different spot downtown, but now shares the property at Closson Chase which is a win win for both businesses and all of us.

We had a great host at Closson Chase that talked about the history of wine making and the unique climate challenges that wineries in this area of North America deal with to make a great product, i.e., shorter seasons, soil composition, the practice of burying the vines under two feet of dirt for the winter, and more.

Beer and Boys, Too!

We also wanted to see what the region was like from the water. Booking a sunset boat ride with Picton Harbour Pontoon Tours was a great experience as we saw homes along Lake Ontario, some with private funiculars to help scale the limestone cliffs.

New Cultural Hotspot

As we left town and headed back to Toronto to go to Pride, we were able to stop at a place that I do not think has any comparison.

Base31, the county’s newest cultural destination. Located on a 70-acre former WWII air training base, Base31 offers over 100 unique experiences, from concerts and performances to food markets and public art displays. Led by CEO Tim Jones, a 2SLGBTQI+ community member and former head of Toronto arts organizations Artscape and the iconic Buddies in Bad Times Theatre, this site exemplifies cultural regeneration and community spirit.

Operated as a military base until 1969, the site was purchased by PEC Community Partners in 2021 with an eye to community development through cultural transformation. Central to the plan is the adaptive re-use of the site’s heritage buildings, transformation of the landscape, and significant investment in placemaking, public art and programming.

In 2025, Base31 will open a museum celebrating the site’s heritage and the role that it has played within the local community and beyond.

Plan Your Visit

We visited Prince Edward County for a quick two days and I definitely want to make a return visit. PEC is just over 2 hours east of Toronto. It’s a great escape and a great place to explore. From wineries, breweries, galleries, nature, and more, we found this to be a great cultural and gay escape.

For more information on planning your trip to Prince Edward County, head over to visitthecounty.com and discover why this hidden gem is the perfect destination for your next gay getaway.