Discovering Toronto Pride: Love Celebrated in the Heart of the City

There are so many cities you can choose to celebrate Pride. Some destinations have moved their prides far away from the traditional June to February and even March. But when it comes to June, there are some big name competitors that want you to make their pride your chosen June pride. This year I decided to visit a city I had not been to in a dozen years, TORONTO.

Embrace the Vibrant Spirit of Toronto Pride

Toronto Pride: A Celebration Like No Other

This year’s Toronto Pride was nothing short of spectacular, with its vibrant parades, dynamic performances, and an overwhelming sense of community and inclusivity. The city came alive with rainbow colors, echoing laughter, and the joyful sounds of celebration. Whether you’re a first-timer or a seasoned attendee, Toronto Pride offers an experience that’s both exhilarating and heartwarming.

The Parade Extravaganza

Toronto Pride isn’t just one parade—it’s a series of parades that cater to every facet of the LGBTQ+ community. From the Trans March to the Dyke March, culminating in the grand Pride Parade, each event was a testament to the diversity and strength of our community. The streets were lined with supporters, allies, and fellow members of the LGBTQ+ family, creating an atmosphere of love and solidarity that was palpable.

Advertisement

If you’re planning to go next year, make sure you know where the parades will go. Sometimes they change a little, but everything is basically in the village. If you find Church and Wellesley, you’re there!

Here’s a gallery of some of the pictures I took of the trans, dyke, and Pride parades. They’re all mixed up and I’m fine with that. I will say, the trans pride parade was impressive in it’s turn out of participants, there was some repetition of marchers in all three parades, and the Pride parade was the largest, longest, and most viewed and as well did not stay strictly in the gayborhood as it ended up down at City Hall.

When you are ready to make plans for next year, be sure to visit PrideToronto.com as they will keep you all in the loop as to parties, parades and more.

Beyond the Parades

Advertisement

While the parades are the heart of Toronto Pride, the festival extends far beyond the streets. The city’s neighborhoods, particularly the iconic Church-Wellesley Village, buzzed with events, parties, and performances. From drag shows to live music, there was never a dull moment.

PrideToronto.com will mention parades and more, but they will also mention some great places to stay.

You can also check out destinationtoronto.com and @Destination_Toronto for some great visuals and inspiration

Here’s where we called home for our stay.

Luxurious Stay at Canopy Hotel, Toronto

Advertisement

Our stay at the Canopy Hotel on Bloor Street was the epitome of luxury and convenience. Nestled in one of Toronto’s most vibrant areas, the Canopy Hotel offers a perfect blend of modern elegance and cozy comfort.

Sweet Suite – We knew what we were getting into for a room as we saw the floor map by the elevator and our suite was the biggest room. From the moment we stepped into our suite, we were enveloped in an atmosphere of sophistication and relaxation. The suite’s design, with a half bath at the entrance, living area, high top dining area, plush bedding, and very friendly bidet in a wonderful tucked away main bath all added up to a great abode for the 5 nights we were there.

Prime Location – The Canopy Hotel’s location on Bloor Street is ideal for those wanting to explore Toronto’s dynamic gayborhoods. Just a short stroll away, the Church-Wellesley Village is the heart of the LGBTQ+ community, bustling with vibrant nightlife, eclectic shops, and diverse dining options. Whether we were heading out for an evening at a local bar, exploring the neighborhood’s cultural landmarks, or simply enjoying a leisurely walk, everything was conveniently close. Bloor is also a great street to be in for ordering ride shares as those were needed some times as some events were by city hall and others were down by the water on Lake Ontario.

Our luxurious suite at the Canopy Hotel provided the perfect blend of comfort, elegance, and convenience. It was the ideal place to unwind after a day of Pride celebrations or a night out in the gayborhood. And sometimes it was too comfortable when we should have been out exploring. The Canopy name is very prominent on the 55-floor building (the hotel is on floors 2 through 9) and can be seen from all over, a good way to make sure you’re getting back to your suite. For anyone planning to attend next year’s Toronto Pride, we highly recommend experiencing the Canopy Hotel’s exceptional hospitality and prime location.

Advertisement

So we had fun at Pride, we stayed at a great place, so I’ll end this post with where to eat.

Gotta Eat

Let’s not forget the food—Toronto’s culinary scene is as diverse as its population, offering everything from gourmet dining to mouth-watering street food. I am not sure we went wrong at all for food in Toronto. Try it all, walk into any place and it will probably be some of the best “whatever I just ate” food. We of course had some poutine from a food truck to some fine dining experiences. Let’s put two on your food map for starters.

La Bartola – Plant-based Mexican cuisine. Farm to table. Sustainable.

In both 2022 and 2023, we received the prestigious Bib Gourmand accolade from the Michelin Guide, making us the first fully plant-based restaurant in Canada to achieve such a distinction. At La Bartola, we inspire a passion for authentic Mexican flavours. We take pride in creating an authentic dining experience from scratch. Our corn-based dishes like handmade tortillas, meticulously crafted from non-GMO heirloom corn, carry the legacy of ancient recipes passed down through generations. Join us on a flavorful journey where each bite is a celebration of artisanal craftsmanship, culinary excellence, and the rich legacy of Mexican gastronomy.

Advertisement

Chef Ivan Castro created la Bartola to promote the wonders of Mexican Cuisine from a plant-based perspective. La Bartola pays homage to and is inspired by all the fantastic Mexican women cooks who have and continue to create a revolution in the kitchen. Each dish holds a distinct story and was born from a creative process, influenced by both Oaxaca and Mexico City. I will say, I’ve been to many very authentic / historically accurate restaurants in Mexico. This one was one of the best ones for flavors and creativity. The avocado ice cream squares, the drinks, the entire meal, was elevated above what I had tasted before.

www.labartola.ca @labartola.ca @veganartisan

Lao Lao Bar – Contemporary expressions of authentic Lao culture viewed through the lens of Toronto.

This restaurant is a must when visiting Toronto. Steps from the gayborhood, Lao Lao Bar, would be the place I would send every visitor to the city. The feel, the look, the taste, the staff, all of it was gorgeous, yummy, helpful, and left you wanting to take it and them all home with you. Try everything, ask questions, listen to the recommendations, and you cannot go wrong. I don’t do many repeats when I go to a city, but I know I would make this Toronto restaurant an exception.

Advertisement

Make reservations as this place was rocking every night we walked by.

laolaobar.com @laolaobar