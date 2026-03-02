A Manhattan college professor has been placed on administrative leave after allegedly making controversial remarks during a virtual New York Public Schools meeting earlier this month. The incident has sparked widespread attention and discussions online about race, education, and the responsibilities of public figures.

The Incident

The remarks allegedly occurred on February 10 during a District 3 Community Education Council (CEC3) meeting, which was held over Zoom. District 3 encompasses the Upper West Side of Manhattan and oversees matters relating to public schools in the area.

During the meeting, a young student was speaking when Professor Allyson Friedman, an associate professor at Hunter College, was reportedly heard speaking over the child. According to video clips circulated on social media, the professor allegedly said:

“They’re too dumb to know they’re in a bad school. Apparently, Martin Luther King said it, like, if you train a Black person well enough, they’ll know to use the back. You don’t have to tell them anymore.”

The recording suggests that the professor may not have realized her microphone was on, as another participant intervened to stop her comments. The rest of the attendees looked visibly shocked while the professor was making comments. The clip quickly received condemnation from parents, community members, and top New York City officials.

Hunter College Response

Following the incident, Hunter College released a statement acknowledging the “abhorrent remarks” and confirming that the situation is being reviewed under the university’s conduct and nondiscrimination policies. The statement emphasized the college’s expectation that community members’ actions align with institutional values and standards.

The professor was placed on administrative leave pending the review.

Professor’s Statement

In response, Dr. Friedman posted a statement to the local news outlet West Side Rag, asserting that her comments were not directed at the student who was speaking. She explained that she had been trying to reference a historical example while discussing systemic racism and educational equity.

The statement reads in part:

“Due to an inadvertent unmute, part of that conversation was captured. My remarks were not directed at the student speaker and they do not reflect my beliefs or values. Regardless of context, my words were wrong and caused real harm. I take full responsibility for their impact, and I am deeply sorry to the students, families, educators, and community members who were hurt.”

Dr. Friedman also stated that she had sent written apologies to the relevant school and council authorities and expressed her commitment to accountability and repairing harm.

Background on Professor Friedman

Professor Allyson Friedman is an associate professor in the Department of Biological Sciences at Hunter College. Her research focuses on cellular neurophysiology and behavior, exploring neural circuits and adaptations that influence social behaviors. According to her faculty profile, her lab examines how coping strategies, sex hormones, and social support can induce changes in neural circuits that guide social behaviors.

The irony is that the professor’s professional work studies social behaviors, while the comments in question were interpreted as insensitive regarding discussions of race and education.

Public Reaction and Next Steps

The clip of the meeting circulated widely on social media, prompting strong reactions from parents, community members, and officials. Many commenters expressed concern over the alleged comments regarding Black students, while others focused on the broader conversation about systemic racism and educational equity.

Hunter College’s review of the incident is ongoing, and the professor remains on leave while the university determines next steps. The case has sparked a larger dialogue about accountability, historical references in discussions of systemic inequities, and the impact of public statements on communities.

Conclusion

The situation highlights the sensitivity surrounding discussions of race in educational settings. While the professor has issued an apology and acknowledged the impact of her remarks, the university and community continue to navigate the implications. Her comments carried weight and should be heavily considered for how easily she made them.