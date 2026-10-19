Psoriasis in the Bedroom: What It Means for Your Sex Life

Psoriasis can follow you into the bedroom, turning what should be an enjoyable moment into a worry about what someone might think of your skin. For men living with psoriasis, intimacy can come with extra concerns — from visible plaques and unexpected flare-ups to discomfort in places they’d rather not have to explain.

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And the potential effects don’t stop at confidence. Psoriasis and erectile dysfunction (ED) may be connected in ways that go beyond body image, with research pointing to a combination of inflammation, related health conditions, psychological stress, and other factors that can interfere with sexual function.

One study found that about one-third of men with psoriasis screened positive for erectile problems. In another study, more than half of men with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis had ED before starting biologic treatment. For comparison, ED affects an estimated 24.2 percent of adult men in the United States.

These figures don’t mean psoriasis automatically leads to erection problems. They do, however, raise an important question: What happens when a condition that affects your skin also starts interfering with your sex life?

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When Skin Symptoms Become Bedroom Anxiety

Psoriasis can make a person feel conspicuous in situations where they’d rather feel comfortable. A flare-up before a date, flakes on the sheets, or a visible patch of irritated skin can become another thing to worry about when getting intimate with someone new.

For gay men navigating dating and hookups, where first impressions and physical attraction can feel particularly prominent, those worries may make undressing feel more vulnerable than exciting. Even with an accepting partner, the fear of being judged can linger.

The problem isn’t that psoriasis makes someone less desirable. It’s that worrying about how another person might react can get in the way of enjoying the moment.

Catherine O’Leary, PhD, a clinical psychologist and author of Coping With Psoriasis: Understanding and Navigating the Emotional Challenges, explains that concerns about how a partner perceives the skin can make it difficult to relax and enjoy physical touch.

That matters because sexual function isn’t purely mechanical. Anxiety, depression, and stress can influence desire and arousal, potentially contributing to erection difficulties.

A frustrating cycle can develop: Worry about your appearance creates pressure during sex, difficulty getting or maintaining an erection adds another reason to feel self-conscious, and the next intimate encounter becomes even more intimidating.

Not every man with psoriasis experiences this cycle, of course. But when embarrassment and anxiety start affecting intimacy, they’re worth addressing rather than treating as something you simply have to endure.

The Connection Goes Deeper Than Confidence

It’s tempting to assume that ED among men with psoriasis is mainly a psychological issue. The research suggests the picture is more complicated.

An erection depends on several systems working together, including healthy blood vessels, functioning nerves, hormonal balance, sexual arousal, and psychological well-being. Problems affecting any of these areas can interfere with erections.

According to Mohammad Jafferany, MD, a professor of psychodermatology, psychiatry, and behavioral sciences at Central Michigan University College of Medicine, several factors may contribute simultaneously.

“ED in psoriasis is usually the result of several interacting factors rather than a single cause,” Dr. Jafferany says.

Inflammation May Affect More Than Your Skin

Psoriasis is an inflammatory disease, and chronic inflammation can affect blood vessel function. That’s significant because erections depend on sufficient blood flow to the penis.

Men with psoriasis may also have conditions such as diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol, which can further increase the risk of erectile difficulties.

Justin Dubin, MD, a urologist and director of men’s sexual health at Baptist Health Medical Group in Miami, says some men who seek help for ED discover that they have an underlying condition they hadn’t previously identified.

Erection problems can sometimes be an early warning sign of cardiovascular disease. Persistent ED, therefore, deserves attention beyond the immediate frustration of what happens — or doesn’t happen — during sex.

In other words, treating the issue as nothing more than an embarrassing bedroom problem could mean overlooking something important about your overall health.

When Psoriasis Hurts, Intimacy Can Suffer

Sometimes, the obstacle is more direct. Genital psoriasis can cause symptoms that make sexual activity uncomfortable, while psoriatic arthritis may introduce joint pain, stiffness, fatigue, and mobility limitations.

When sex becomes painful or physically exhausting, it’s understandable that someone might feel less interested in it. Anticipating discomfort can also make intimacy stressful before anything has even happened.

One small study of people with psoriatic arthritis found that 11 of 12 men screened positive for some degree of sexual dysfunction. The small sample means the findings shouldn’t be generalized to every man with the condition, but they illustrate why sexual health deserves attention when psoriasis and arthritis overlap.

If genital symptoms or joint pain are affecting your sex life, tell your healthcare provider. Treatment adjustments and practical changes may help make intimacy more comfortable.

Could Your Medication Be Part of the Problem?

Another possible contributor is medication. Certain antidepressants and blood pressure medications can cause sexual side effects, and methotrexate has also been associated with sexual difficulties.

That doesn’t mean you should blame your prescriptions automatically. ED can have several overlapping causes, and a medication review with your healthcare provider can help determine whether a treatment is contributing.

There’s also a potentially encouraging side to the conversation: controlling psoriasis may improve sexual well-being for some men.

Jafferany notes that modern psoriasis treatments, particularly biologic therapies, may improve sexual function by reducing inflammation and improving disease control.

Testosterone can enter the discussion, too, but it isn’t necessarily the missing ingredient. Although research suggests that men with psoriasis may have lower testosterone levels, that doesn’t establish low testosterone as the main cause of their ED. A clinician can determine whether hormone testing is appropriate based on symptoms and medical history.

The takeaway? Don’t assume that every erection problem requires testosterone treatment, a different psoriasis prescription, or an ED pill. Finding the right approach starts with understanding what’s actually contributing to the problem.

Talking About ED Without Feeling Awkward

For men who already feel self-conscious about their skin, bringing up sexual difficulties with a doctor can feel like exposing another vulnerability.

But your dermatologist doesn’t need a detailed account of your sex life to get the conversation started. You can simply say, “My psoriasis is affecting my intimate life.”

That gives your healthcare provider a starting point to explore symptoms, other medical conditions, mental health, relationships, and medications.

Depending on the situation, your dermatologist may refer you to a urologist for further evaluation or recommend support from a mental health professional. A urologist can assess possible physical causes and discuss treatment options, including medications such as sildenafil (Viagra) or tadalafil (Cialis).

Other treatments may be available if oral medications aren’t suitable or effective. Therapy can also help when anxiety, body image concerns, or relationship difficulties are contributing to the problem.

You don’t have to decide whether your ED is physical or psychological before asking for help. The two can overlap, and a healthcare professional can help you work through the possibilities.

Give Your Sex Life the Same Attention as Your Skin

Managing psoriasis involves more than treating visible symptoms. Your cardiovascular health, mental well-being, and comfort with intimacy all deserve consideration, too.

A few everyday habits can support that broader approach:

Stay on top of your psoriasis treatment. Follow your prescribed plan and discuss persistent symptoms or difficult flare-ups with your dermatologist.

Move your body regularly. Cardiovascular activity and resistance training can support blood vessel health and overall fitness. Adapt your routine if psoriatic arthritis makes certain movements painful.

Consider quitting smoking. Smoking damages blood vessels and restricts blood flow, which can contribute to erection problems.

Make room for mental health support. Individual therapy or couples counseling may help with anxiety, shame, body image, and communication around sex.

Choose heart-healthy foods. A Mediterranean-style eating pattern, featuring vegetables, fruit, whole grains, legumes, fish, and healthy fats, can support cardiovascular and metabolic health.

These changes aren’t guaranteed to resolve ED, and they don’t replace medical evaluation. They’re part of looking after the different systems that contribute to sexual health.

You Deserve More Than Just Clearer Skin

Psoriasis treatment often focuses on what can be seen: the plaques, redness, irritation, and flare-ups. But the less visible effects deserve attention, too.

For some men, that means addressing the anxiety that follows them into the bedroom. For others, it means managing inflammation, investigating cardiovascular risk, treating genital symptoms, or finding out whether medication is contributing to erection difficulties.

Psoriasis doesn’t automatically mean an unhappy sex life, and ED doesn’t have to be a problem you silently work around. If you’re experiencing persistent erection difficulties, bring them up with your healthcare provider.

Your skin condition may be part of the explanation, but it doesn’t have to be the end of the conversation — or your enjoyment of intimacy.

Source: Everyday Health