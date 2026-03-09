Queen Latifah Claps Back at Death Hoax—Still the Queen

Let’s face it—Queen Latifah is not going anywhere. After a viral death hoax sent the internet into a frenzy, the one and only Queen herself swooped in to remind us all that she’s still very much alive and thriving, thank you very much.

In a video posted to her Instagram, the Living Single star, aka Dana Owens, delivered the most Latifah response possible. Rocking an olive green hoodie, she flashed a megawatt smile, blew a kiss, and threw up a peace sign that could only be described as “calm, cool, and iconic.” “Good morning! It’s me, Latifah,” she quipped before assuring fans: “I’m 100 percent A-OK. Can’t believe what you read on the internet or see. Can’t believe nothin’ now, right? I’m good. Peace.”

You heard the queen. Can’t believe everything on the internet, folks. But one thing we can always believe? Queen Latifah is here, she’s fabulous, and the internet can keep its fake rumors to itself.

A Second Video for the Doubters (You Know Who You Are)

Just to really hammer the point home (because if we’re being honest, we sometimes need the extra push), Latifah posted a second video, this time calling out the death hoax for what it was: a big, fake pile of nothing. She’s still very much alive and kicking, and apparently having a blast debunking these ridiculous rumors. If anything, she’s been living her best life—and we have the Instagram videos to prove it.

Queen Latifah: Still the Queen of Everything

If you haven’t been paying attention to the sheer amount of legendary status Latifah’s amassed over the years, what are you doing with your life?

This isn’t just a rap icon, a Golden Globe winner, or the queen of Girls Trip—this is the woman who single-handedly made us all believe we could be strong, fabulous, and totally at home in our own skin. And she’s still doing it.

In fact, just days before the death rumors, Latifah was busy slaying the Hollywood game, announcing that she would be executive producing three new Lifetime original movies through her production company, Flavor Unit Entertainment. Can you say boss move?

Her Journey from “Princess of the Posse” to Queen of Hollywood

Born Dana Owens in Newark, New Jersey, Queen Latifah was always destined for greatness. As a high school basketball player who also performed The Wiz’s “Home” in a school play (we see you, queen), Latifah was already proving she could do it all.

Her rap career kicked off in the late ’80s with her iconic album All Hail the Queen, which introduced us to her powerful flow and undeniable presence. And from there? It was nothing but success after success—from Grammy wins to Academy Award nominations. I mean, are you not entertained?

But it’s not just her awards that make her legendary. It’s her ability to be real, raw, and relatable while still being an absolute icon. Latifah—who has always used her platform to speak out for equality—embodies strength, kindness, and a level of cool that is completely her own.

And in case you didn’t know, her stage name, Latifah, means “delicate” and “very kind” in Arabic. Not bad for a powerhouse who’s also the embodiment of grace, resilience, and unapologetic power. Queen doesn’t even begin to cover it.

Let’s Be Real: She’s Here for the Long Run

So, while the internet may try to spread rumors and stir up nonsense, we know better. Queen Latifah is here to stay. In fact, she’s probably out there right now, giving us all life with her next big project.

To quote the queen herself: “Can’t believe nothin’ now, right? I’m good.” You’re more than good, Queen. You’re immortal.

And as for the rest of us? Well, we’ll just be over here, living our best lives, taking notes from the one and only Queen Latifah.

Source: Walk of Fame and Deadline