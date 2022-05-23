Queens Of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7’ Hit New York City

if being selected as an official RuPaul’s Drag Race All Star is a high compliment, being chosen to participate in the first-ever All Stars & all winners season is truly the most rarified of air. RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7 just dropped the first two episodes this past Friday, and fans are already loving this fresh take on All Stars, as well as seeing the competition elevated in a way almost never seen before. With an such an ultra talented and high profile cast, there is no better place to take them than to the center of the world; last week, the entire All Stars 7 cast took New York City by storm, in the fiercest way possible!

The entire cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7–Jinkx Monsoon, Monét X Change, Jaida Essence Hall, Yvie Oddly, The Vivienne, Trinity The Tuck, Raja, and Shea Couleé soared sky high at the top of the Empire State Building, a true Big Apple landmark. The building was lit up in orange as a nod to The Trevor Project, where the ladies joined in on the celebratory lighting ceremony with Amit Paley, CEO & Executive Director of The Trevor Project.The ladies got to ring the opening bell at NASDAQ to officially open the markets, and hit Hudson Yards for a screening and panel discussion with judge Michelle Visage. In a truly unique and celebratory twist, a special event was hosted at famed department store Saks Fifth Avenue, which ruvealed exclusive window displays uniquely inspired by the season 7 queens. Each queen was on display in their own custom designed window, showing off their own distinct style and unique perspective.

One of the most heartwarming moments of the All Stars‘ New York City tour occurred when the ladies paid the women of The View a visit. The ladies chatted with the co-hosts of The View about everything from the “epic twists” on the upcoming All Stars season to the ultra-polarizing “Don’t Say Gay” bill in Florida. Several particularly heartwarming moments occurred when All Stars 6 winner Shea Couleé brought along a very special gift for moderator Whoopi Goldberg. Couleé unveiled a picture that she had drawn of Goldberg at fifteen years old in an art class. After her mother suggested she give it to her at that time, Shea concluded that while Goldberg gets “tons of fan mail, one day I’ll give it to her-and this is for you”, a gesture which Goldberg was clearly touched by. Season 12 winner Jaida Essence Hall recalled her moment on Season 12 when Goldberg served as both a coach and a judge, and spoke at length about Goldberg’s impact and how Goldberg is truly, “the real deal”.

