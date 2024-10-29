Queer Trailer: Daniel Craig Seduces Drew Starkey in a Steamy New Drama

Queer trailer alert! A24 has finally unveiled the first trailer for Queer, Luca Guadagnino’s highly anticipated romantic drama starring Daniel Craig and Outer Banks breakout Drew Starkey. The film recently premiered to significant buzz at the Venice Film Festival, setting the stage for its release later this fall.

Queer Trailer

In the trailer, we see Craig’s character, William, speaking a powerful line: “It was a wise, old queen who taught me that I had a duty to live, to conquer hate with knowledge and sincerity and love.”

As William and Eugene (Starkey) stroll through the streets, play chess, share a drink, and cozy up under the covers, their undeniable chemistry hints at the depth and intrigue of Guadagnino’s storytelling.

Queer is slated for release on November 27, and we can’t wait to see this steamy romance unfold on the big screen.

