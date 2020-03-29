R&B/Dance Divas Deborah Cox & Tamia Recreate A Classic For A Cause

Artists are finding a multitude of creative ways to stay connected to each other and their audiences throughout the times we are currently living in. From spectacular Broadway concerts from various artists homes (thanks Rosie!) to Elton John headlining the iHeart Living Room Concert For America tonight, artists are showing that even in times where connecting personally seems impossible, they are finding new and creative ways to impact their audience through their art.

Tamia and Deborah Cox are both known to the LGBT community as absolute queens on the dance floor, but their raw and unmistakable talent combined (along with the Grammy-winning force of nature that is Shep Crawford), makes both these artists, as well as the track they’re collaborating on, truly shine in the brightest way possible.

The original version of the track originally derives from the Waiting To Exhale soundtrack, and closed out the package with this stunning duet by Whitney Houston and her longtime friend, gosepl queen CeCe Winans. It’s difficult to not be moved seeing a pitch perfect Houston singing alongside one of the best gospel vocalists in the business today. Houston is at the top of her game, just wrapping what turned out to be a landmark film. While the much anticipated sequel never came to be, the soundtrack that Houston bookends (her single “Shoop Shoop (Exhale)” kicks it off), this soundtrack, and “Count On Me” specifically, remains a true classic.

The track that Cox & Tamia recreated is in response to CeCe Winans kicking off the #CountOnMeChallenge, which is occurring on the 25th anniversary of the iconic single. Winans reflects that The #CountOnMeChallenge “exists to let the people in your community and beyond know that they can count on you, and to shine a light on the people you’ve been able to count on—the people who have shown you love through all this craziness”.

For info on the #CountOnMeChallenge click here