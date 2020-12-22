Read Dwayne Wade’s Loving Words About His Trans Daughter

Dwayne Wade is once again expressing love and support of his daughter Zaya, and we love to see it.

On December 20, former NBA player Dwayne Wade posted pictures of his transgender daughter Zaya on social media. The first picture shows Zaya, dressed in a red sweater with the word “vibes” on it and with her hair dyed blue, posing while sitting on a swing. The second picture then shows Zaya, now wearing a black dress with white flower prints with a white cardigan overtop, sitting on a couch with a book in her hands.

“Unconditional love, simply put, is love without strings attached,” Wayne wrote on the social medoa post. “It’s love you offer freely. You don’t base it on what someone does for you in return. You simply love them and want nothing more than their happiness. This type of love, sometimes called compassionate or agape love.”

Many fans of the retired athlete and his family praised Dwayne Wade on his post and words.

For the past year, or so, now, Dwayne Wade, wife Gabrielle Union, and their kids have all band together to support Zaya Wade. Their public displays of praise and support began in 2019 when Gabrielle took Zaya to Miami Pride. At the time, the world took this to mean that Zion was a gay cis male.

After several months of opening defending his support of Zaya, Dwayne Wade received backlash for calling Zaya one of “his girls” in a social media post. It was then later revealed that Zaya was transgender. Thankfully, Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade took Zaya’s truth in stride and sought advice from cast members of Pose. The Wade-Union duo has since continued to love and support Zayne, despite some public pushback. And as Wade said himself, they “simply love [her] and want nothing more than [her] happiness.”