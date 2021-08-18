‘Real Housewives All Stars 2’ Set To Launch With A Surprising Cast

She has “made it nice” for several seasons of The Real Housewives of New York City (complete with a new memoir out this week) and now after being put on a “pause” after last season of #RHONY, Dorinda Medley is returning to Bravo to lead the second Real Housewives All-Stars season (the first season is due to air this fall on Peacock, featuring a number of Housewives housed together in a tropical locale). ET Online reports (via DailyMail) that Medley is poised to be joined by a number of other former Real Housewives from various cities, all of which were polarizing cast members during their runs in their respective cities.

Medley will be joined by former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Taylor Armstrong and Brandi Glanville, former Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Eva Marcille and Phaedra Parks, and former Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson. Former Real Housewives of New York City star Jill Zarin (a longtime personal friend of Medley’s) will also be joining the cast, with production poised to start in September. While the location for Season 1 of the Real Housewives All-Stars is the stunning Turks & Caikos, the second season is staying stateside; heavy rumors hint that Season 2 will be filmed at Dorinda Medley’s famed Berkshires home, Bluestone Manor (home to a number of legendary Real Housewives of New York moments).

While Real Housewives All-Stars 2 ramps up, another city might be seeing it’s final days. ET announced today that The Real Housewives of Dallas (which concluded it’s fifth season in May of this year) would not be returning in 2022, with a statement from Bravo saying “There are currently no plans to bring ‘The Real Housewives of Dallas’ back next year, and beyond that nothing official has been decided.” While ratings and filming during the pandemic posed challenges, post-filming controversy with Housewives Tiffany Moon & Kameron Westcott and her family caused a great deal of controversy.

Former Real Housewives of Dallas original cast members Cary Deuber and LeeAnn Locken both posted their comments on social media when the news broke, and cast member Kameron Wescott wrote a tribute to her time on the show on her Instagram page. As for why the Lone Star State’s Housewives representation has been placed on “indefinite hiatus”, the reasoning seems pretty simple; the show “couldn’t find the right mix that made sense”. While new cast members were allegedly confirmed (and as ET disclosed, rumors circulated on Instagram that Dallas residents Lizzy Savetsky, Madelaine Lam and Mahisha Dellinger would be joining the cast. The source adds that all three women were in contention for roles on the show and they had even filmed test footage with some of the season 5 cast members, but “it wasn’t working.”

