Reboot Reveals the New ‘World’s Hottest Bald Man’

Prince William used to be considered as ‘The World’s Hottest Bald Man,’ but not anymore, as Reboot’s recent study has determined that the new title holder for 2022 is none other than the ‘Fast & Furious’ star Vin Diesel!

According to New York Post,

“This year’s study looked at a wider number of factors, such as facial Golden Ratio, Twitter sentiment analysis, net worth, and height. Reboot also looked at the cranial shine factor for each heartthrob. These aspects were then used to create an index score out of 10.”

The 55-year-old actor reportedly scored “very highly” in almost all factors, “giving him the sexiest score of 6.46.”

“The study shows that his head is rather shiny, with a cranial luminance of 563.65 candelas per square meter, which means his head reflects light with 70.46% of the luminous intensity of a standard light bulb,” New York Post explained.

Aside from Diesel, the Top 9 includes: Stanley Tucci (6.33), Shemar Moore (6.25), Pitbull (6.16), Prince William (6.13), Jason Statham (5.96), Bruce Willis (4.75), Joe Rogan (4.37), Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (3.62), and Mike Tyson (2.50).

And so it happens, Prince William is now the 5th hottest bald man in the world for 2022 after reigning as number 1 prior to being succeeded by Diesel…

Who is the world’s hottest bald man in your opinion?

Sources: uproxx.com, nypost.com