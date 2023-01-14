‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ Actor Nicholas Galitzine Cast in AMC Series

The upcoming limited series Mary and George is currently underway filming now that the cast is complete. Deadline just reported that handsome actor Nicholas Galitzine landed the much sought-after role of George Villers, son to Countess of Buckingham Mary Villiers. The role of Mary is played by none other than A-lister Oscar winner Julianne Moore.

As previously reported by Deadline, in Mary and George,

“Oscar winner Moore will play Mary Villiers, Countess of Buckingham, who in 17th century England molded her beautiful son, George (Galitzine), to seduce King James I and become his all-powerful lover. Through outrageous scheming, the pair rose from humble beginnings to become one of the richest, most titled and influential mother and sons England had ever seen.”

The 28-year-old British actor has seen his star rise in recent years booking a number of high-profile projects. He has also been seen in Purple Hearts, Cinderella, and Handsome Devil. Galitzine is about to blow up in the queer hemisphere as he has already been cast in “Red, White and Royal Blue,” the much anticipated movie version of the beloved gay rom-com novel.

In August of last year, the Purple Hearts actor spoke about being part of Red, White and Royal Blue commenting,

“The incredible thing about the project is that I’ve never been involved with something that has this built-in fan base straight from the beginning. The amount of support that Taylor Zakhar Perez and I received from the outset has just been overwhelming. So that’s a really cool thing.

Galitzine’s social media game is already hella strong. Let’s check out some of our faves from his Instagram.

Sources: Deadline