Marcus Patrick Put the “D” in Dave and the “D” in #1 Hottest DILF

Dug this one out of the vault.

Marcus Patrick is a bit of an enigma, and he’s a complete DILF. Or is it Patrick Osborne? Whatever… Do you remember this absolute stud?

Marcus Patrick, originally hailing from England, is an entertainer who has seen over two decades in Hollywood, whether it’s as a singer, actor, model and… porn star?

His biggest claim to fame is working as a soap star, in both All My Children and Days of Our Lives. Some of his other credits include CSI: Miami and Beyond the Break. His last credit as of this article is 2016’s DILF Diaries.

He’s done other stuff too, but I went with more noteworthy titles.

Wait a second… He looks like he’s the brother of “hot convict.” Right? Anyway…

Patrick Marcus, whether intentional or not, left an indelible mark on queer history thanks to his contribution with pushing gay narratives on mainstream television. This, of course, was due to his two-episode stint on My Wife and Kids.

Do you remember that show, too?

Patrick Marcus plays the character of Dave during My Wife and Kids’ fifth season in 2005. Tall, tan, muscular and with a chiseled jaw, Dave befriends Junior throughout the two-episode Bahamas vacation arc, which saw the character come out quite proudly as gay.

You see, Dave is one of the members (if not the captain…) of the men’s water polo team called Out of the Closet and Into the Pool. Kind of cheesy, though, right? His team even get small amounts of screen time during the episodes, highlighting gay men as real athletes and more than just a punch line.

In tandem with shows like Will & Grace and Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Patrick Marcus’ addition to My Wife and Kids further pushed the boundaries on television and helped to welcome in a new era of storytelling that involves the LGBT community.

Not to mention, over 6,600,000, unique viewers tuned in for his episodes during their initial airing. A win is a win.

Where is Marcus Patrick now?

The entertainer, now 50-years-old and a devoted father, works mostly in other areas of media. He’s a clothing designer, YouTube content creator, author, film producer, fitness expert and explicit creator on OnlyFans.

I see he did some professional body building, too, which is cool.

Whether he returns to acting in a full-time capacity or to the world of music remains to be seen. Previously, he was a founding member of boyband Worlds Apart – who were extremely popular in France and England in the early 90s.

Marcus Patrick… A sincere thank you for contribution to gay history, for your OnlyFans page and your long forgot pictorial in Playgirl magazine.

(PS: I’m aware that he’s extremely religious and some of his political views do not align completely with the LGBT community. I still don’t want to see any hateful comments on here or social media. Yes, My Wife and Kids was a check. Yes, it was just an acting role. But it was a daring move that could have been considered a career killer in the early 2000s.)

Now, here’s a few more photos to drool over before you leave.

