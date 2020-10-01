Rest Easy, Gays. Eric Trump Took Back His Coming Out

Did Eric Trump come out as LGBTQ? “No,” according to the man himself.

Earlier this week, Donald Trump’s son, Eric Trump, trended online for stating that he was one of the LGBTQ community. While appearing on Fox & Friends, Eric commented on a lesbian New Yorker who supported his father. Eric commended the woman and members of the LGBTQ community who are pro-Trump. And, at the time, he said he was one of them.

“I’m telling you, I see it every day, the LGBT community, they are incredible and you should see how they’ve come out in full force for my father every single day. I’m part of that community and we love the man and thank you for protecting our neighborhoods and thank you for protecting our cities,” Trump said.

This statement then caused heated conversations on social media. Some questioned whether Eric had seriously come out, others wondered whether he understood what LGBTQ meant, and some LGBTQ people refused to accept him as a queer peer.

We've suffered enough under the Trump — we don't deserve the mental images of Eric Trump with his legs in the air. https://t.co/a7RIMs5hHO — Dan Savage (@fakedansavage) September 29, 2020

eric trump coming out is not the birthday gift this homosexual wanted — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) September 29, 2020

Tough break for the LGBT community — Noble Prize in Sarcasm (@rewegreatyet) September 29, 2020

Now, Eric Trump has come forward to clarify his statement. Speaking to the New York Post, Eric Trump says that he was trying to humanize LGBTQ supporters for his father.

“To clarify, many of our close friends are part of the LGBT community, which was the intent of my statement — the left has taken that vote for granted for a long time and support from the gay community for my father is incredible,” Trump said.

“As to me personally, as I think you know, I am a happily married man to my wife, Lara,” he added, speaking of his wife who’s a campaign adviser for Donald.

In addition, Eric Trump affirmed that he’s not bisexual. So you can breathe easy, LGBTQ Twitter users. Eric Trump is not one of us. He just made a VERY weird mistake.

