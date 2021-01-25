Ricky Martin Appears Unrecognizable in Sexy New Beach Photos

Ricky Martin can do no wrong when it comes to his smoldering good looks. The Latin heartthrob, who will be celebrating his milestone 50th birthday later this year, continues to melt hearts decades into his illustrious career.

He decided to switch things up last week by debuting a new look that made him almost unrecognizable. Ricky bleached his facial hair blonde while keeping his natural hair a much darker color, which wouldn’t work on every face but looked darn good on his after he posted the below photo on Instagram.

He then gave his millions of fans another taste of his new appearance by striking a slight smile with a gorgeous beach acting as the backdrop.

The “Livin La Vida Loca” singer’s social media pages are a mix of adorable and sexiness. The adorable side happens anytime he and his husband Jwan Yosef share photos of or with their four children.

Ricky and Jwan, who first began dating in 2016 before getting married in the years to come, have been busy in the parenting department. They announced the birth of their son Renn (pictured above) on October 28, 2019. The beautiful couple also share fraternal twins Matteo and Valentino and daughter Lucia together.

Then there’s the sexy side which includes this…

This and finally…

This. Happy Monday all.