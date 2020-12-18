Ricky Martin Posts Rare Photo of Lookalike Son Renn: See Adorable Pic

Ricky Martin gushed over his youngest child Renn with husband Jwan Yosef in a rare photo of the youngster on Instagram.

The “Livin’ La Vida Loca” singer shared a beautiful snap of the one-year-old, who bares a striking resemblance to his proud papa, striking an adorable pose for the camera. They dressed him in the cutest of outfits that consisted of a polo shirt, khakis and sneakers for the precious moment which his 14.8 million followers ate up in the comments section.

Ricky and Jwan, who first began dating in 2016 before getting married in the years to come, have been busy in the parenting department. The two shares four kids including Renn as well as his big brothers, fraternal twins Matteo and Valentino, and big sister Lucia.

Is the Grammy winner and acclaimed painter/artist done in the parenting department however? Ricky teased having a fifth child recently during an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“Some people think I’m crazy but I love a big family and I have a couple of embryos waiting for me,” he revealed. Does this mean that he’s actively trying for another kid with his handsome hubby? “I don’t know. That’s all I got to say.”

They are two of many gay celebrities who are happy to call themselves proud papas. Some entered the world of parenting in 2020 while others have been tackling it for many, many years.

Check out 15 more below.

