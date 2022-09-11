Ricky Martin’s Nephew Files AGAIN Against Singer

The fight between Ricky Martin and his nephew continues.

A sexual assault complaint has been filed against Puerto Rican pop singer and actor Ricky Martin. According to the Associated Press, the complaint was filed on Friday at a police precinct in San Juan. Details of the allegations haven’t been shared with the public, but it’s been confirmed that Dennis Yadiel Sánchez Martin, Ricky Martin’s nephew, filed the complaint.

The singer isn’t in danger of an immediate arrest though, because the alleged incident isn’t recent. Ricky Martin’s team is also aware of the complaint and is evaluating the situation.

This complaint was filed a day after Ricky Martin sued his nephew for extortion, malicious persecution, abuse of law, and damages. The lawsuit says that Sánchez would send Martin 10 messages a day. The majority, according to Martin and his team, were “meaningless diatribes without any particular purpose.”

The lawsuit also accuses Sánchez of publishing Martin’s private number, which forced him to change it. The lawsuit also denied Sánchez’s claim that he and his uncle were in a seven month-long relationship.

“Nothing further from the truth,” Martin and his team stated.

Martin’s legal team also pointed out that a judge previously issued Sánchez two restraining orders in an unrelated stalking case. The lawsuit is seeking $20 million in damages to Martin’s reputation and at least $10 million worth of canceled projects.

After Sánchez initially “ceased his claims voluntarily” and a judge declined to extend a restraining order against the pop star, Martin celebrated on Twitter by writing, “truth prevails.”

Truth prevails. Swipe right for English pic.twitter.com/4Q7UOHCi7e — Ricky Martin (@ricky_martin) July 21, 2022

He later shared a video discussing the toll the accusations took on his loved ones.

“Thank God these claims were proven to be false, but I’m going to tell you the truth: It has been so painful, it has been devastating for me, for my family, for my friends. I don’t wish this upon anybody,” Martin said.

Source: AP,