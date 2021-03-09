Did The Alexander Wang Lawsuit Just Get Dropped?

Alexander Wang has finally released a statement about the ongoing sexual harassment allegations and trial placed against him. But is this statement the last we’ll hear of the case?

Yesterday, fashion designer Alexander Wang released the official statement and apology over the sexual assault and harassment allegations placed against him. He posted the statement on Instagram before turning off comments for the post.

“A number of individuals have come forward recently to raise claims against me regarding my past personal behavior,” he wrote in the statement. “I support their right to come forward, and I’ve listened carefully to what they had to say. It was not easy for them to share their stories, and I regret acting in a way that caused them pain. While we disagree with some of the details of these personal interactions, I will set a better example and use my visibility and influence to encourage others to recognize harmful behaviors. Life is about learning and growth, and now that I know better, I will do better.”

Lisa Bloom, the lawyer representing ten men suing Wang for sexual harassment, then took to Twitter to share that her clients are aware of Wang’s apology and “had the opportunity to speak their truth to him.”

“We have met with Alexander Wang and his team,” Bloom, who is the same lawyer who represented Kathy Griffin during the backlash of the Trump head photo and represented Harvey Weinstein during the height of the #MeToo movement, said. “My clients had the opportunity to speak their truth to him and expressed their pain and hurt. We acknowledge Mr. Wang’s apology and we are moving forward. We have no further comment on this matter.”

We have met with Alexander Wang and his team. My clients had the opportunity to speak their truth to him and expressed their pain and hurt. We acknowledge Mr. Wang’s apology and we are moving forward. We have no further comment on this matter. — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) March 9, 2021

Back in December, allegations began forming against New York-based fashion designer Alexander Wang. After one model posted a story of his alleged interaction with Wang on TikTok, more models came forward with the help of social media accounts dedicated to exposing corruption in the fashion industry. As an initial response to these allegations, Alexander Wang and his representation said the situations “never happened.”

“Over the last few days, I have been on the receiving end of baseless and grotesquely false accusations,” Wang told The Guardian in January. “These claims have been wrongfully amplified by social media accounts infamous for posting defamatory material from undisclosed and/or anonymous sources with zero evidence or any factchecking whatsoever.”

He then added, “Seeing these lies about me being perpetuated as truths has been infuriating. I have never engaged in the atrocious behaviour described and would never conduct myself in the manner that’s been alleged. I intend to get to the bottom of this and hold accountable whoever is responsible for originating these claims and viciously spreading them online.”

Then last month, several workers in the fashion industry, including stylist David Cassavant who is the only one to reveal his identity, joined together to file a lawsuit against Wang.

But does Lisa Bloom’s tweet saying her clients are “moving forward” mean that the case has been settled outside of court? It’s looking likely.