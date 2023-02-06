Ricky Martin Shares “Revealing” Artistic Video From MAS Tour

Ricky Martin is apparently not afraid to get naked for art. On Friday, February 3, the 51-year-old singer posted on his social media a video that played at the opening of his world tour in support of his ninth studio album, Mùsica + Alma + Sexo, in 2011. In the post, Martin credits two-time Latin Grammy winner Carlos Pérez for directing the video and Grammy and Emmy-winning producer Dave Cabrera for composing the music. Martin also notes in the post the video was used for transitions for his MAS tour. In the video, the Living La Vida Loca singer is shown without any clothes on while someone throws different colors of paint on him, a task many would love to do. The video as well as screenshots from it can be seen below.

Many fans commented on the posts, recalling their memories regarding the MAS tour.

While Martin is not nominated for any Grammys this year and not performing at the ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 5, many look to his influence on music as a blueprint for other Latin artists. Bethonie Butler of The Washington Post wrote an article on how Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny’s album of the year Grammy nomination for his album Un Verano Si Ti could make history at this year’s Grammy Awards if it wins the award. Butler writes:

“The path to his historic nomination is analogous to the genre’s journey from the Latin explosion of the late 1990s — when artists such as Shakira and Ricky Martin broke into mainstream radio with primarily English-language albums — to Bad Bunny’s boundary-diffusing generation. But it also highlights some of the industry’s pitfalls…. After all, the nomination — which honors albums for their artistry — has eluded decades of Latin pop heavyweights including Shakira, Martin and Daddy Yankee. In many ways, though, it makes sense that Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, is the artist to break this barrier.”

Bad Bunny’s performance at the ceremony on Sunday could also have as significant an impact as Martin’s performance on the Grammy stage in 1999.

