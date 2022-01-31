Ricky Martin Releases New Single “Otra Noche en L.A.”

Ricky Martin may have just turned 50 a little over a month ago but he still has sex appeal. The Puerto Rican singer/ actor released his newest single, “Otra Noche en L.A.” on Thursday, January 27 with the music video for the song dropping on YouTube on the same day.

The music video shows Martin pining over a lost love while cooking, showering, lounging, driving a vintage Ford Mustang, and taking a very sexy bath.

The video is directed by Daniela Vesco who has been working with Martin on various projects since 2019 including photographing the singer on his tour with Enrique Iglesias in 2021. Vesco is best known for her photo of Beyonce when she announced her second pregnancy.

The music video for “Otra Noche en L.A.” can be seen below.

Martin also shared behind-the-scenes photos from the video shoot on his Instagram account.

“Otra Noche en L.A.” can be found wherever you stream music.

What do you think of Ricky Martin’s new music video? Let us know in the comments or on our social media accounts.

Sources: Daniela Vesco Official Instagram Account, Daniela Vesco Website, La Nación, Ricky Martin Official Instagram Account, Ricky Martin Official YouTube Channel,