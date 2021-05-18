Ricky Schroder Rages Against Costco and Mask Mandates

Ricky Schroder is rebelling against medical tyranny, or so he thinks. The former child star and now Trump MAGA supporter took a trip to Costco on Saturday and thought he would try to go in the store without a mask. Even though the CDC issued new guidelines for those who are vaccinated, saying they can safely go into a store without wearing a mask, and Costco issued a statement that members don’t have to wear a mask as long as there is no mask requirement by state or local government, California still has its mask mandate in place until June 15.

In a video posted to his Instagram account with the caption “Boycott Costco till they act like a Free American Company…not China (represented by a Chinese flag emoji), Schroder is seen berating the front end supervisor, Jason, claiming to know more about Costco’s policies than someone who works there. After continuing his tantrum at the supervisor, Schroder turns the phone’s camera around to show himself and explains that he is getting a refund for his Costco membership and urges others to do the same.

On Sunday, Scott Baio, who is also a Trump Supporter, commented on Schroder’s Costco incident on his Twitter account.

The Costco manager/employee said "it's a law to wear the mask" IT IS NOT A LAW. IT IS A MANDATE FROM THE DICTATORS! https://t.co/3asIJYlfY4 — Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) May 16, 2021

Schroder, meanwhile, gave a non-apology apology to Jason at the beginning of a seven-minute video on ‘medical tyranny.’ Schroder says:

“First off to Jason at Costco, Jason, nothing personal. I’m not upset with you or anybody in a position like you have, works for a living. I understand that you were following their laws and rules. I was trying to make a point to the corporate overlords and sorry that I had to use you to do it. And I’m sorry if I hurt your feelings, I apologize. I do think that independence from medical tyranny is more important than hurting people’s feelings.”

Schroder recorded an additional video, addressing the anger towards him while spouting crazy conspiracy theories.

Schroder previously drew criticism for helping bail out Kenosha shooter, Kyle Rittenhouse, back in November 2020.

