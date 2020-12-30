Rio’s Revolution Circuit Party Got A Revolution Of Its Own

Circuit gays from all over the world found themselves party-free on Tuesday night when officials in Rio de Janeiro shut down the Festa Revolution event due to violations regarding health guidelines regarding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Globo News reports that approximately 2,000 attendees were ejected from the Faro Beach Club when the fire department determined the event had not been approved. While the organizer’s website communicated that health protocols would be followed photos and videos shared on social media clearly showed hardly any face masks to be seen.

And social distancing? Forget about it…

The Instagram account GaysOverCovid, which shares posts of gay men ignoring COVID restrictions, posted video of the event in full swing followed by officials shutting the party down.

The caption on Instagram read, “Revolution: ‘A sudden, complete, or marked change.’ The @revolutionparty in Rio got a revolution of their own tonight. Brazil ain’t playing. They Shut 👏🏻 It 👏🏻 Down. Now go home queens, and quarantine.”

GaysOverCovid also shared photos in their Instagram stories from the event posted throughout the day.

As you can see in the pics, there’s hardly a face mask to be found and folks are seriously not social distancing.

Folks on Twitter also had some opinions about the possible super-spreader event.

One Twitter user shared video from a beach event with barely a face mask in sight. The clip was accompanied by the caption, “MY GOD! Look at CoronaFest that is happening THIS INSTANT in Rio !!! Revolution by Rosane Amaral. CARALEO, NO ONE WILL DO NADAAAAAAA ????”

🆘MEUDEUS! Olha a CoronaFest q está rolando NESSE INSTANTE no Rio!!! Revolution da Rosane Amaral. CARALEO, NINGUÉM VAI FAZER NADAAAAAAA???? pic.twitter.com/nXobtd7cyp — RFA (@rafaelaugustto_) December 30, 2020

this tone is very mom got tired of your friends at the sleepover and is sending them home — alex (@alex_abads) December 30, 2020

for the record i love dancing with shirtless homos. i can't wait to hang out with everyone at the big homosexual dance party when we're all vaccinated in 2021 🥰 — alex (@alex_abads) December 30, 2020

Basically the Revolution party in Rio (gay pride) got shut down by the police. The organizers are upset because they are using covid as an excuse. Police Claim limited masks and no social distancing. https://t.co/auP7vJ507D — niideep (@PeepingThomasin) December 30, 2020

A notice on the event’s Facebook page posted today shared with followers the organizers had been evaluating and studying COVID-19 statistics since March, and in October the rate of infections appeared to be heading downward (according to the statement). In light of that, at the time, the organizers hoped to hold their annual party.

“However, due to the municipal decree published by the official city daily of the City of Rio de Janeiro on December 28, 2020 nº 48.322 in article 10, which provides that any license that was still pending authorization could no longer be issued, we have come to inform that the Revolution Party and The Original Brazilian Pool Party are temporarily DELAYED,” read the statement via Google Translate.

Continuing, the organizers cited Law No. 14.046/2020, “which states that organizers are dismissed from immediately refunding the values paid by consumers for reservations or events, shows and shows not held, we will make available the value of the ticket purchased in the form of a CREDIT for use in event future to be booked up to 24 months after the end of public calamity state.”

According to Globo News, Brazil has recorded 7,577,890 cases of coronavirus and 192,716 deaths from COVID-19. In the past 24 hours alone, 1,075 deaths were added to the mounting death toll.

