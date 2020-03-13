‘Riverdale’ Star KJ Apa Breaks a Sweat With Another Hot Guy — Watch

Another day, another sighting of KJ Apa in barely any clothes. Sign. Us. Up.

The Riverdale star once again made hearts melt when a video of him working out shirtless with another smoking hot guy was published on Thursday, March 12.

KJ did a video for Men’s Health that centered on his favorite chest and ab exercises. His personal trainer, named Alex Fine (emphasis on the word fine), was also in the footage as the New Zealand born-actor showed off all the different workouts he does to keep himself in tiptop shape.

He’s only shirtless in the first couple of seconds but the entire clip is worth watching if you’re into that whole two hot guys working out together while wearing revealing lewks kind of thing.

Is 2020 the year of KJ pretty much being naked? Not that we are complaining but he’s been in a state of next to nothing over the past couple of months, much to our happiness. His bottom was briefly seen during his appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show after she showed a video of him wishing her a Happy Birthday while being totally naked.

His Riverdale costar Mark Consuelos has also been giving him a run for his money in the shirtless department as of late. Mark’s wife Kelly Ripa posted a #TBT of him in Puglia, Italy last year where he looked quite delicious.

Whoops! Forgot to include a photo of KJ’s trainer Alex. Yum. Happy Friday all!