Rob Jetten Becomes the Netherlands’ First Openly Gay Prime Minister

Rob Jetten has just made Dutch history in the most fabulous way possible. At 38, the Democrats 66 (D66) leader has become the Netherlands’ youngest—and first openly gay—prime minister. After a nail-biting election win in October, where his party slayed anti-Islam populist Geert Wilders, Jetten is now calling the shots in The Hague. But it’s not just his political savvy that’s getting attention; it’s that he’s a bona fide queer trailblazer stepping into one of Europe’s highest political offices.

The Coalition Drama

Jetten’s journey to the top wasn’t a cakewalk, though. With a minority government, Jetten has his work cut out for him. He’s got to negotiate every major reform, from defense spending to health cuts, with the coalition partners—VVD and CDA—who might not always agree with him. But hey, if this guy can win an election, navigate a coalition, and still look fabulous doing it, I think he can handle a little political drama, don’t you?

“Yes, We Can”—And We Do It Together

Jetten’s campaign was all about collaboration and unity, because let’s face it: the world is messy enough. His “Yes, we can” message was the perfect antidote to the political divides and endless finger-pointing. It’s no wonder people are vibing with his “let’s fix things together” approach. Jetten didn’t just talk the talk—he walked the walk, calling out the likes of Wilders, who only seems to care about LGBTQ+ rights when it’s convenient for his own agenda. To Jetten, being an ally isn’t about opportunism; it’s about real change. Preach!

Selfie Moment: Rob Jetten’s Prime Minister Flex

And just in case you needed more proof that Rob Jetten is our gay political icon in the making, he shared a selfie ahead of his swearing-in ceremony—because, really, what’s a political milestone without a little social media flair? In his caption, he wrote: “Proud to be doing this together. In a new phase, with great responsibility and, above all, a shared promise to work for everyone in the Netherlands.” Cue the applause because this guy just gets it. His post blew up, flooded with well-wishes, green hearts (because we’re all eco-friendly like that), and an endless stream of excitement for what’s next.

Rob and Nicolás: The Power Couple We Didn’t Know We Needed

But hold the phone—Rob Jetten isn’t just an impressive politician; he’s also married to Nicolás Keenan. That’s right, this power couple is making hearts race from Amsterdam to the world. It’s not just a win for the D66 party—it’s a win for LGBTQ+ representation in a way we’ve never seen before at this level of government. This is the energy we need in 2026, am I right?

What’s Next for Rob Jetten?

Now, the real work begins. Jetten leads a government that will need his special brand of finesse to pass reforms and maintain cohesion in his coalition. But here’s the tea: after watching him dominate the election and take that prime minister oath with a smile, we have no doubt this guy’s going to make waves. Whether he’s negotiating asylum policy or just being his fabulously queer self in the process, we’re here for every single moment of this journey.

So, as Rob Jetten takes office, let’s all raise our glasses (and our rainbow flags) to a new era of political leadership that’s fresh, inclusive, and here to stay. Who knew that Dutch politics could be this fabulous?

