Robert Bannon is a man of many talents. He is a dynamic vocalist performer, talk show host, and educator who has been making waves in the entertainment industry in recent years. Born and raised in New Jersey, Robert has always had a passion for the arts and has worked hard to make a name for himself across many areas of entertainment and media.

Advertisement

We first covered Robert in 2021 in an interview with contributing writer Michael Cook, discussing his debut album, Unfinished Business. He was promoting his stunning video for the single, ‘I Think He Knew,’ and had just completed a well-received show at the famed NYC venue 54 Below. That show added to his resume of performing at some of the most prestigious venues in the country, including Madison Square Garden, the Beacon Theatre, and Feinstein’s in Los Angeles. He has also been featured on SNL and Real Housewives of New Jersey, cementing his status as a rising star in the entertainment world.

As the 2023 summer Pride season begins, we’re excited to share that Robert will return on stage in New York City as Broadway’s Supper Club presents “Robert Bannon’s Pride Playlist” on June 2nd, 2023, at 9:30 pm. “Robert Bannon’s Pride Playlist” is directed by Robbie Rozelle and music directed by Yasuhiko Fukuoka and will feature some of Robert’s all-star cast of friends — you’ll be pleasantly surprised!

I recently spoke with Robert to learn more about this unique, one-night-only celebration of the divas who created some of history’s most iconic queer anthems. The audience will surely be in for a treat as Robert envokes his signature emotive, soaring voice and knack for comedy, delivering a serenade of hit songs from Whitney to Elton and beyond.

Interview with Robert Bannon:

Advertisement

CA: What inspired you to create your new musical show at 54 Below in NYC?

RB: That is a good question. I think the world we live in. I sat back and saw over 500+ bills being written attacking the Queer community; I saw the attack on my trans family and felt the need to do something. I think with all the fear, fighting, and angst, we need joy, and we need to CELEBRATE! So I said, let’s put on a show! This show is a celebration. Pride, while a protest, is also about celebrating who you are and what you’ve done and embracing your unique self! We need that more than ever!

CA: Can you give us a sneak peek into what audiences can expect from your show?

RB: For sure! It is going to be a party. We put together a stroll down memory lane of Diva Anthems! You will know every song! There is something from Whitney and Elton to Diana and Cher! We wanted people to have a good time! Robbie Rozelle is joining me on a Broadway Gender Bender Duet, Evita Loca is singing a Disco Classic with me, and Marquise Hitchcock is joining me for “I Think He Knew.” It should be a fun time!

Advertisement

CA: What was the creative process like for putting together your show? Were there any challenges or surprises?

RB: Honestly, the singing and the music part is fun. My team, Director Robbie Rozelle, and MD Yaz Fukuoka never say no to my crazy ideas. We mash things up, and they make magic happen. They make me look good every time! The hard part is the story. What do I want to tell? What is the theme or message? How much of my life do I want to share? It is hard to be honest, and vulnerable, but I think that is what makes the best art! So, I force myself and push the boundary, but it is a balancing act for sure.

Advertisement

CA: Your debut album, “Unfinished Business,” debuted at #1 on Amazon A/C. Will you be performing any songs from your album in your new show?

RB: “Unfinished Business” was such an essential part of my life. I am so proud of that album. On that album is a Matt Gould/Griffin Matthews song called “I Think He Knew.” I have the honor of being the artist to record and sing it. I can not do a show, especially a Pride show, and not sing it. It is what started it all for me. I have heard from so many wonderful people, and they have shared their family stories because of that song. I am incredibly grateful to share it!

CA: As a multi-hyphenated performer, talk show host, and educator, how do you balance your different roles and passions while preparing for your new show?

RB: You know the saying, “If you love what you do, you will never work a day in your life?” Well, I think it is true to a point. It is work. We put in a lot of time, blood, sweat, and tears, but it is a joy. I never take a moment for granted. If it is The Roundtable, weekly on YouTube, my concerts, red carpets, acting, or my 5th-grade classroom, I am incredibly lucky to have a support system that helps me a lot! I guess the answer is, surround yourself with good people, put in the time and work, take no short cuts, work hard, and the rest will follow!

Advertisement

In addition to his work as a performer, Robert is also a talk show host. His online talk show, “The Roundtable with Robert Bannon,” has become a popular destination for fans of all ages and backgrounds. With 15k-20k viewers tuning in each week, Robert has created a space where people can come together to discuss the issues that matter most to them. His guests range from fellow performers to activists to everyday people, and the conversations are always lively and engaging.

Despite his litany of successes, Robert remains humble and grounded, expressing gratitude for his opportunities while remaining proudly committed to using his platform to impact the world positively as a tireless advocate for LGBTQ+ rights.

Don’t miss your chance to see Robert Live in “Robert Bannon’s Pride Playlist” at 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on June 2nd, 2023, at 9:30 pm. There is a $25-65 cover charge ($29-73 with fees) and a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of the performance after 4:00 pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.