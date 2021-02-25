Rock M Sakura Gets The ‘Mockumentary’ Treatment With New Series

How many performers can say that they got to make their international splash as part of the cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12, lip-syncing opposite Brita Filter as comedian (and Drag Race super fan) Leslie Jones cheers you on? That dubious distinction falls to Rock M. Sakura, who is about to make a new kind of splash, as she drops her brand new ‘mockumentary’ series on WOW Presents Plus on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Aptly titled Rock M. Sakura Sexy Superhero Sickening Spectacular followed the standout queen known as Rock M. Sakura, in a ‘mockumentary’ format (or “Rockumentary”?) While Rock might come from a family of superheroes who fight crime daily, Rock is a late bloomer and hasn’t come into her own powers just yet . Set in San Francisco, the series “follows Rock on her journey to discovering what superpowers she possesses.”

Since departing Drag Race at the beginning of last season, Sakura has been a busy gal. She has appeared in YouTube videos with Dragula star Erika Klash, and has spent time during pandemic downtime appearing on her Twitch channel.

‘Rock M. Sakura Sexy Superhero Sickening Spectacular’ premieres Wednesday, March 3rd on WOW Presents Plus (with new episodes dropping every Wednesday)