Pro Wrestler Rolando Perez Came Out As Bi

Just before Bi Visibility Day, professional wrestler Rolando Perez came out.

Perez, who is an independent wrestler in the U.S., is known professionally as Miami Ice. And on September 22, a day before Bisexual Visibility Day, Perez decided to come out.

“F*ck it…” Perez wrote in a tweet. “I’m bisexual.”

Perez finished the coming out post with a purple devil face emoji.

Fuck it… I’m bisexual.😈 — A bad, bad man 🥶🔪 (@MiamiIce69) September 22, 2021

Rolando Perez has developed a name for himself in the U.S.’s Southeast. While in the ring, he is often seen wearing polyester shirts, open-chested buttoned shirts, and a large gold chain. Though, he likes to shake up his costume sometimes too.

Perez is a two-time Pro South Wrestling All-Out champion, is well-known for working with the Alabama-based promotion New South Pro Wrestling, and is constantly seen on New South’s weekly IWTV program Action Clash. He’s also made appearances for Game Changer Wrestling, TWE Chattanooga, and IWA Mid-South.

However, Perez isn’t the only professional wrestler to come out as LGBTQ this year. Chris Lewis (aka The Hitman For Hire, Mr. Grim) came out as pansexual in January.

“For years, I’ve struggled with my identity,” Grim tweeted. “Too worried about how others would feel or think about me. I’ve finally gained the courage to openly express that I’m Pansexual.”

For years, I've struggled with my identity. Too worried about how others would feel or think about me. I've finally gained the courage to openly express that im Pansexual. Thank you @NylaRoseBeast for being my inspiration, supportive and holding my hand throughout this process. — Mr. (PWI 457) GRIM (@MRGRIM_IS4_HIRE) January 1, 2021

Then in June, WWE NXT wrestler Toni Storm came out as bisexual.

“I’m bi and it feels good to say it,” Storm said while taking over WWE NXT’s Instagram stories.

If you want to see Rolando Perez in action, New South Pro Wrestling holds frequent Livestream events on Independent Wrestling TV. Perez will also appear in the Top Shelf event at the Furniture Factory Bar & Grill in Huntsville, Alabama on September 26.