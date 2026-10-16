Romeo Beckham Is Making Tennis Very Gay in His Acting Debut

Romeo Beckham is trading the soccer pitch for the tennis court, and honey, we’re already sweating. David and Victoria Beckham’s son is making his professional acting debut in Forty Love, a steamy queer tennis romance featuring forbidden attraction, fierce competition, and some seriously hot makeout sessions. And if the trailer is any indication, this match is about to get very interesting.

Romeo Beckham Is Serving More Than Aces

The upcoming French romance follows Sacha Gallo (Paul Kircher), a 21-year-old rising tennis star whose life revolves around winning a major tournament in Paris. With his father pushing him toward victory, Sacha has plenty of pressure to deal with. The last thing he needs is a distraction that could throw his entire game off.

Enter Romeo Beckham, who plays a charismatic new rival who turns Sacha’s carefully controlled world upside down. What starts as an intense on-court rivalry soon develops into a complicated romance, leaving Sacha caught between his ambitions and his growing feelings.

Because apparently, the real challenge isn’t winning a tennis match. It’s trying to concentrate when your biggest competition is also the person you can’t stop thinking about.

READ: Tennis Player Valentin Vacherot Goes Viral For Bulging Moment Off-Court

Sweaty Tennis, Forbidden Kisses, and Gay Panic

The trailer might be short, but it certainly knows how to tease us. Between the fast-paced tennis sequences, lingering touches, and steamy kisses, Forty Love is already giving us plenty of reasons to keep our eyes on the court.

There’s something delicious about a romance between rivals, especially when both have something to lose. Add a conflicted blonde tennis star, a charming newcomer, and the pressure of competing at the highest level, and you’ve got a recipe for some seriously messy feelings.

And can we talk about the chemistry? The sweaty encounters and intimate moments teased in the trailer have us wondering just how far this rivalry will go. We’re here for the tennis, of course. The shirtless drama and forbidden romance are simply a very welcome bonus.

Romeo Beckham’s Acting Debut Is a New Ball Game

While Beckham is best known for growing up in one of the world’s most recognizable celebrity families, Forty Lovemarks his first professional acting role. That’s a pretty big first serve, especially with a famous last name that comes with plenty of expectations.

Whether acting becomes his next big career move remains to be seen, but this certainly looks like an intriguing way to make an entrance. And if he can bring the same confidence to the screen that he brings to the court, he might just win over a few new fans.

Forty Love is scheduled to hit French cinemas on November 25, 2026. Until then, we’ll be waiting for another trailer, because that little taste of Romeo Beckham and his very hot tennis rival was simply not enough.