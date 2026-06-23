Romeo Beckham’s Acting Debut Comes With a Queer Twist

A Beckham in a queer tennis romance? Now that’s a serve nobody saw coming.

Romeo Beckham, the son of football icon David Beckham and fashion designer Victoria Beckham, is stepping into a brand new arena. The model is making his acting debut in Forty Love, an upcoming LGBTQ+ romantic drama that already has fans drawing comparisons to the kind of stylish, emotionally charged sports stories audiences can’t seem to get enough of.

And yes, if you’ve been missing the tension, longing, and sweaty athletic drama of Challengers, this news may be exactly what your group chat needs today.

What Is Forty Love About?

According to an exclusive report from Variety, Forty Love will be directed by acclaimed fashion photographer Pierre-Ange Carlotti.

The film centers on Sacha Gallo, a rising tennis superstar who has spent years training under the watchful eye of his father with one goal in mind: winning a major title in Paris. Everything changes when a charismatic new rival enters the picture. That rival will be played by Beckham.

According to the film’s synopsis, Sacha’s newest competitor challenges far more than his athletic abilities. The arrival of the newcomer forces him to reconsider his understanding of ambition, competition, and ultimately himself.

“For the first time, he faces an opponent of an entirely different nature: love.”

As sports movie plots go, that’s a pretty intriguing match point.

RELATED: Romeo Beckham: The New Face of Family Fame, and He’s Sizzling Hot!

A Cast Packed With Talent

While Beckham’s involvement has generated significant buzz, he is joining an impressive cast. The film also stars Paul Kircher, Guillaume Canet, and Benjamin Voisin, along with an appearance from French cinema legend Catherine Deneuve.

Producer Marc-Olivier Selignac described the project as a “sensual, romantic and deeply moving romantic fable and coming-of-age story” that explores the pressures of elite athletics and the emotions that often remain hidden beneath the surface.

Between the competitive tennis backdrop and the emotional stakes, the film appears to be aiming for much more than a traditional sports drama.

Why Beckham Might Be the Perfect Fit

Making an acting debut can be intimidating for anyone, but Beckham may have a few advantages heading into his first major film role.

For starters, he is no stranger to performing under pressure.

Growing up in one of the world’s most famous families means living much of your life in the public eye. Add his experience as a professional model and athlete, and Beckham already has a foundation that could translate surprisingly well to the screen.

The role also gives him an opportunity to blend several parts of his background into a single character. Athleticism, physical presence, discipline, and visual storytelling all seem likely to play a role in bringing this tennis rival to life.

Match Point for a New Career?

Whether Forty Love becomes a breakout moment for Beckham remains to be seen, but it is certainly an intriguing first step.

A queer romance. A high-stakes tennis rivalry. A stylish European production. And the acting debut of one of the most recognizable celebrity offspring on the planet.

That’s more than enough to get people talking.

Studiocanal will handle worldwide sales for Forty Love, with the film scheduled for a theatrical release in France on Nov. 25.

Until then, we’ll be keeping our eyes firmly on the court.