Rosalía Says the Best Quality in a Man Is “That He’s Gay”-Thoughts?

Rosalía really said it.

During a Spotify interview with Mariana Enriquez, the global pop star was asked what quality she likes most in a man. She giggled. She paused. And then:

“That he’s gay.”

The host shot back, “Well, that makes two of us.”

But Rosalía wasn’t done. She followed it up with “…and in a woman?” — lightly poking at the way we still frame these questions in rigid, man-versus-woman binaries. It wasn’t shady. It wasn’t preachy. It was more like: why are we still doing this?

Still, let’s be honest. The part that stuck? “That he’s gay.”

Are We the Blueprint Now?

The clip is everywhere. Comments are unhinged in the best way:

“Is gay the new standard for men?”

“every straight man just learned he’s been outperformed by someone who isn’t even competing”

“That’s another word for ‘loyalty.’”

“She’s so real.”

“That’s a wild answer from Rosalía definitely unexpected but makes total sense in context!”

Now let’s break this down.

She wasn’t asked who she wants to date. She was asked what she appreciates in a man. That’s different. And most people are interpreting her answer less as romantic preference and more as… energy.

Because if we’re being real — a lot of women feel safer around gay men. Less posturing. Less ego. More emotional fluency. More fun. More Heated Rivalry-coded intensity without the actual rivalry.

We can’t know exactly what Rosalía meant because she didn’t expand. But culturally? The read is loud: gay men are setting the bar.

And straight men? Apparently taking notes.

The Gay Best Friend Renaissance

Now here’s where it gets interesting.

Gay men have long held a very specific, and arguably very important, position in straight women’s lives. The BGF (Best Gay Friend). The ride-or-die. For others, the one who tells her when the outfit isn’t working. The emergency contact. The therapist with better hair. Emphasis on better hair.

But let’s ask the real question: are you enjoying that role?

To our gay readers — do you have your cis sisters? Or just sisters in general? Are your friendships with straight women:

Ride-or-die iconic?

Mutually nourishing?

Emotionally draining?

Pure chaos?

Or something you’ve opted out of entirely?

And lately — have you noticed more straight women gravitating toward you? More “omg I need a gay best friend” energy?

Because clips like this? They don’t exist in a vacuum.

Compliment or Cultural Projection?

When someone says the best quality in a man is “that he’s gay,” is it:

A compliment?

A subtle drag of straight masculinity?

A coded way of saying “emotionally intelligent”?

Or just a playful moment that we’re overanalyzing because that’s what the internet does best?

There’s something fascinating about gay men being framed as the gold standard for emotional presence — especially in a time when traditional masculinity is under constant critique.

But let’s be clear: being gay doesn’t automatically make someone kind, loyal, or evolved. The gays contain multitudes.

Still… if the gays are the blueprint now? That’s kind of expected.

So, Gay Men — Are You Accepting Applications?

Are you welcoming the renewed BGF era?

Do you love being the safe space? The standard? The comparison point?

Or are we tired of being someone’s emotional upgrade package?

Rosalía dropped one sentence and ignited a cultural conversation.

Now we want to know — are you feeling flattered… or fatigued?

Sound off.