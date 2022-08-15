Twitter’s FLOODED With Ross Lynch Thirst Traps

Y’all, I am flabbergasted. I am floored. I am fully in love with Ross Lynch right now. And it looks like I’ve got plenty of company, because the actor and singer is trending. And when you see the pictures and videos down below, you’ll understand why.

Musician and former Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Ross Lynch is currently on tour with his brother Rocky. Under the band name The Driver Era, the two are touring around the United States before flying to Japan and Australia in September. And it seems like Ross Lynch is rocking OUR pants off at these shows.

A few days ago, TikTok user @allielbrown posted a video of a shirtless Ross Lynch singing and dancing on stage. The video is… words cannot describe it.

OF COURSE! The video found its way to Twitter and queer Twitter user @FLOMlLLI then posted a screenshot of the video. It did really well. So far, the post has over 111K likes, 6K retweets, and over 500 comments.

WHAT THE FUCK COULD ROSS LYNCH BE SINGING ABOUT WHERE HE LOOKS LIKE THIS??? pic.twitter.com/kxzFXX13c4 — e (♡) (@FLOMlLLI) August 14, 2022

From there, the Ross Lynch thirst has been FLOODING Twitter. Internet users can’t help obsessing over the former Disney Channel star. And honestly, just taking a quick look at it got me all hot and bothered too!

twitter and tiktok every 2 months randomly remembering ross lynch is hot pic.twitter.com/EWhkiXLEAH — sam 👽 – ALL I SEE IS STARS✨ (@raznewz) August 14, 2022

Dios hizo los hombres y como disculpa mando a ross lynch pic.twitter.com/VNPj2ZhDHF — Laura está leyendo (@Laura_Zuniga18) August 14, 2022

ross lynch live from kentucky pic.twitter.com/DZcJIM1bhi — Ross Lynch Portugal (@RossLPortugal) August 14, 2022

[PHOTO] the duality of ross lynch (via brookeelizabeth.7 on Instagram) pic.twitter.com/sOVz4g7ezI — Ross Lynch News (@DailyRoss) August 15, 2022

¿es ross lynch el hombre sexo definitivo? creo que si pic.twitter.com/XMAcDX3OUO — belén (@femmextae) August 14, 2022

Ross Lynch on stage makes me want to suck his dick soooo bad pic.twitter.com/YmCbwtqkBR — luke (@tomhollandscock) August 8, 2022

i need ross lynch to control himself! pic.twitter.com/GQPMZRj2QC — jess is above the clouds (@lipglosslynch) August 5, 2022

Ross Lynch ass pic.twitter.com/CRxBS3psVe — Male Celebs (@picsartboys) August 9, 2022

It looks like Mr. Austin Moon has become a rock star in his own right. Only this star rocks out shirtless on a regular basis? Let me buy a ticket!

ross lynch could do unhinged illegal unethical things to me n i’d thank him. — auggie | LENN DAY !!! (@dippersdiaries) August 14, 2022