Ross Mathews is Officially Married!

It’s official! Television personality Ross Mathews has tied the knot with boo Dr. Wellinthon García.

Over the weekend, Mathews and García got married in a ceremony with 110 guests in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, the location where their relationship began. After enduring long distance at the height of the pandemic, the two love birds nurtured their relationship and grew it into something that fortuitously resulted in Mathews becoming bicoastal and sharing a life together in New York and Palm Springs.

Mathews, 42, who is known for being a judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race and co-star on The Drew Barrymore Show, popped the question to his now husband in February 2021 on a surprise Zoom call with friends and family.

For over a year, the couple took more major strides in their relationship together by planning the wedding of the dreams thanks to iconic celebrity wedding planner, Michael Russo.

The couple shared with People that their wedding took place at the Almar Resort.

García’s father walked the grooms down the aisle. García’s sister, Racquel, was the pride of honor, while Mathews’ brother, Eric, was the best man. Their nephews, Evan and Andrew, were the ring bearers. Drew Barrymore herself was there as the flower girl!

After a sunset ceremony, Mathews and García shared a beautiful evening dancing surrounded by close friends and family. The evening ended with a fireworks spectacular over the ocean that celebrated their love.

Among the guests were some of Mathews’ close friends Shangela, Heather McDonald, Nikki Boyer, Jackie Beat, Sarah Colonna, Trish Suhr, and Josh Wolf.

The couple plans to spend a couple of days in Puerto Vallarta continuing the celebration with the remaining guests before departing to Las Alamandas, a remote destination not far from PV, for a few more days of honeymooning.

Congratulations to the newlyweds, Ross and Wellinthon!

Source: People