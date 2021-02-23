Ross Mathews is Engaged!

After one of the hardest years of his life, television personality Ross Mathews has just announced on social media that he is engaged to his boyfriend of over a year, Dr. Wellington Garcia. We love to see it!

The RuPaul’s Drag Race judge teased about the announcement on his Instagram story that he will mention today on the Drew Barrymore show. Ross has been doing a stint on Drew’s show since last year and has been living in New York hunkering down with his new beau.

Here’s the announcement on The Drew Barrymore Show:

On his podcast, Straight Talk with Ross Mathews, the Straight Talkers have known of Ross’ secret to the public boyfriend since last year. Ross coined him The Gentleman Caller. Ross felt it was easier to keep things under wraps since he went through a very public breakup with longtime boyfriend in 2018 and had other more public relationships that people caught on to quickly.

2020 was not the best year for Ross with the loss of his mother, Gaye. He was open and honest in his mourning with his followers and Straight Talk family. This was the catalyst for him to start on his health journey, reclaiming his authentic self and losing over 50 pounds (and counting!) after the release of his second book, Name Drop.

Those who follow Ross and love him as much as we do, could have been clued into the new man since February of last year.

So we knew it was getting serious with the mysterious Dr. Garcia.

We are so happy to see Ross Mathews so happy. Congratulations to you and Dr. Garcia, Ross!

KISH KISH!