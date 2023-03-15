‘RPDR’s Pearl Liaison Shows Off Hunky Out of Drag Transformation

Pearl Liaison has been showing off her hunky out of drag transformation, which is quite different from her equally stunning drag queen look in ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 7.

In recent photos, Pearl has been flexing her more muscular physique with her signature tattoos on display. The ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ runner-up is evidently confident in showing off her hunky transformation, and in one of her Instagram posts, she also expressed that her drag queen self remains with her.

“I think of her often,” Pearl wrote, seemingly referring to her twink era.

In fact, she still sometimes does drag transformations, which makes her followers go wild with excitement. Twink or twunk, Pearl is absolutely slaying both, and and we’re HERE FOR IT! <3 Moreover, the 32-year-old drag queen’s real name is Matthew James Lent, and she is also a record producer.

Pearl grew up in St. Petersburg, Florida with her mother and two sisters, and she used to draw “rich old ladies with big diamond rings and furs,” which eventually reflected on her drag persona.

And now, let’s take a moment to admire some of her hunky photos, shall we? 😉

