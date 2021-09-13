RuPaul Ties for Most Emmys for a Black Artist

You better work!

On Sunday, drag superstar RuPaul took home his sixth straight Emmy win for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program for RuPaul’s Drag Race at the 2021 Creative Arts Emmy Awards. When he received his fifth trophy last year, he became the most awarded as a host.

Herstory in the making 😍 @TelevisionAcad Condragulations @RuPaul for extending her record with today's 6th consecutive Outstanding Host award for #DragRace at the 2021 #Emmys 👑 pic.twitter.com/5zVgQtnCyY — World of Wonder (@WorldOfWonder) September 12, 2021

“I started in television 40 years ago on a public access station in Atlanta, Georgia,” RuPaul said in his acceptance speech. “A little show called The American Music Show. They were so kind to me to have me do my hard yards there years ago, and I want to thank them for being so kind to me and all the people in this business who’ve been kind. I’ve got to tell you, the sweetness and the kindness is what I appreciate the most today. In fact, the sweetness and the kindness are at the top of my list of human virtues. After that would be a big fat ass. Thank you so much for this award.”

RuPaul beat Nailed It! host Nicole Byer, Queer Eye‘s Fab 5, Shark Tank‘s Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, and Kevin O’Leary, and Top Chef‘s Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons.

In total, RuPaul now has 10 Emmy; six for hosting and three for being the executive producer of RuPaul’s Drag Race. The final Emmy was also picked up on Sunday when RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked won for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program.

RuPaul’s winning streak put him in a tie with cinematographer Donald A. Morgan for the most Emmy wins by a person of color in the award show’s history. If Drag Race wins Outstanding Competition Program at next week’s Primetime Emmys, RuPaul will break the record.

Give it up for Jamie Martin, Paul Cross, Ryan Mallick and Michael Roha of @RuPaulsDragRace! They are the #Emmy winners for Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Reality Or Competition Program! #Emmys #Emmys2021 pic.twitter.com/ikUCuGC5bM — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 12, 2021

In addition, Drag Race also picked up Emmys for Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program, Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program, Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program.

Congratulations, and keep on slaying!