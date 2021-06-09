‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6’ Drops A Star-Studded Trailer

Paramount + just dropped the extra gag-worthy trailer for RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6 and the guest stars, the extra special guest judges, (and the brand-new twist!) truly show us that All Stars 6 is one thing above all-“a brand Ru game“!

The lineup is a hybrid of sorts, merging in celebrities who are already Drag Race stratosphere fan favorites (Big Freedia & Jamal Sims check in as two of the guest judges, while Cheyenne Jackson and Fortune Feimster will be making special appearances during the season). The previously announced queens for All Stars 6 are sure to gag when they see Oscar-nominees and pop culture icons appearing throughout the season, but one performer might out-glam them all-pop culture legend and glamour puss Miss Piggy will be making an appearance during ‘All Stars 6’ (The full list of All Stars 6 guest judges and celebrities making special appearances is listed below)

Guest judges this season include Aisha Tyler, Big Freedia, Charli XCX, Emma Roberts, Jamal Sims, Justin Simien, Tia Mowry, Tina-Knowles-Lawson, and Zaldy. Making special appearances this season are: Alec Mapa, Angela Bassett, Cheyenne Jackson, Fortune Feimster, Jermaine Fowler, Miss Piggy and Tanya Tucker.

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ premieres on Paramount Plus on Thursday June 24th

