‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Artists Announce 2021 Live Digital Drag Festival

With virtual events and shows now becoming a permanent fixture in the entertainment industry, many of the biggest names in drag are back again in 2021 for a new digital concert festival.

In partnership with management company Producer Entertainment Group (PEG) and digital concert service Sessions, PEG Presents: Digital Drag Fest 2021 will be held May 21-23 and 28-30. Two weekends full of legendary queens bringing sickening performances into the homes of fans.

“While we are well on our way to getting back to a sense of normalcy, traveling to see your favorite entertainer and gathering in person to see a show is still limited,” Alaska Thunderfuck said. “Luckily, through the miracle of technology, we can bring together an audience from all over the world, and connect through our love of drag, music, and creativity.”

Each 45-60 minute show will be a once in a lifetime experience, which will showcase singing, comedy, lip syncing, and drama. Tickets will be extremely limited, to keep audience sizes small and the experience intimate, with opportunities to interact with the artists, tip them, and potentially be awarded prizes and giveaways.

Ticket prices for each show will start at $15.00 USD per household. Performances will be suitable for all ages, though parental discretion is advised. For more information on tickets, early bird specials, festival bundles, weekend passes, and VIP meet & greet packages, click here.

Keep scrolling to check out the full schedule.

Weekend 1: May 21-23

Utica – May 21 at 4pm PT

Manila Luzon – May 21 at 6pm PT

Sharon Needles – May 21 at 8pm PT

Jan Sport – May 22 at 2pm PT

Nicky Doll – May 22 at 4pm PT

Jinkx Monsoon – May 22 at 6pm PT

Cheryl Hole – May 23 at 12pm PT

Tina Burner – May 23 at 2pm PT

Alaska Thunderfuck – May 23 at 4pm PT

Sherry Vine & Jackie Beat – May 23 at 6pm PT

Monét X Change – May 23 at 8pm PT

Weekend 2: May 28 – 30

Jimbo – May 28 at 4pm PT

Jackie Cox – May 28 at 6pm PT

Latrice Royale – May 28 at 8pm PT

Sederginne – May 29 at 2pm PT

Ginger Minj – May 29 at 4pm PT

Miz Cracker – May 29 at 6pm PT

Abby OMG – May 30 at 12pm PT

Divina De Campo – May 30 at 2pm PT

Denali – May 30 at 4pm PT

Jujubee – May 30 at 6pm PT

Trixie Mattel – May 30 at 8pm PT