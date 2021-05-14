‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Artists Announce 2021 Live Digital Drag Festival

With virtual events and shows now becoming a permanent fixture in the entertainment industry, many of the biggest names in drag are back again in 2021 for a new digital concert festival.
In partnership with management company Producer Entertainment Group (PEG) and digital concert service Sessions, PEG Presents: Digital Drag Fest 2021 will be held May 21-23 and 28-30. Two weekends full of legendary queens bringing sickening performances into the homes of fans.
“While we are well on our way to getting back to a sense of normalcy, traveling to see your favorite entertainer and gathering in person to see a show is still limited,” Alaska Thunderfuck said. “Luckily, through the miracle of technology, we can bring together an audience from all over the world, and connect through our love of drag, music, and creativity.”
Each 45-60 minute show will be a once in a lifetime experience, which will showcase singing, comedy, lip syncing, and drama. Tickets will be extremely limited, to keep audience sizes small and the experience intimate, with opportunities to interact with the artists, tip them, and potentially be awarded prizes and giveaways.
Ticket prices for each show will start at $15.00 USD per household. Performances will be suitable for all ages, though parental discretion is advised. For more information on tickets, early bird specials, festival bundles, weekend passes, and VIP meet & greet packages, click here.
Keep scrolling to check out the full schedule.
Weekend 1: May 21-23
Utica – May 21 at 4pm PT
Manila Luzon – May 21 at 6pm PT
Sharon Needles – May 21 at 8pm PT
Jan Sport – May 22 at 2pm PT
Nicky Doll – May 22 at 4pm PT
Jinkx Monsoon – May 22 at 6pm PT
Cheryl Hole – May 23 at 12pm PT
Tina Burner – May 23 at 2pm PT
Alaska Thunderfuck – May 23 at 4pm PT
Sherry Vine & Jackie Beat – May 23 at 6pm PT
Monét X Change – May 23 at 8pm PT
Weekend 2: May 28 – 30
Jimbo – May 28 at 4pm PT
Jackie Cox – May 28 at 6pm PT
Latrice Royale – May 28 at 8pm PT
Sederginne – May 29 at 2pm PT
Ginger Minj – May 29 at 4pm PT
Miz Cracker – May 29 at 6pm PT
Abby OMG – May 30 at 12pm PT
Divina De Campo – May 30 at 2pm PT
Denali – May 30 at 4pm PT
Jujubee – May 30 at 6pm PT
Trixie Mattel – May 30 at 8pm PT